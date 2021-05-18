Richland's finances better after pandemic than anticipated

"We are seeing some success with calls that were made by business office cashiers staff," said Joe Feinstein, chief information officer. "We're beginning to get laptops that folks checked out for fall as well as spring, but we're not seeing as many coming back as we would like. Were having significant challenges contacting them and convincing them it's in their best interest to return that equipment."

At the start of the pandemic, he said, the emergency nature of the situation and the college's mission to do whatever was necessary to make it possible for students to succeed made it imperative to supply students with equipment no matter if they were enrolled in one class or full time. In the future, however, the policy will have to be more strict.

Richland President Cris Valdez told the board that the return to campus plan is still in development, due to the rapid changes in guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, but at present the plan is for staff to return full time by Aug. 1 and for the majority of courses to be offered in person in fall 2021.

