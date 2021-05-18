Richland's finances better after pandemic than anticipated

DECATUR — The pandemic has not been as hard on Richland Community College's finances as feared.
During the Tuesday meeting of the board of trustees, Controller Megan Moore said the finance department had estimated in 2020 that tuition revenue would be down 11%, and that number was actually 12%.
Additionally, thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act federal funds, the college was able to provide for supplies to help students learn from home during the time when the college had to go fully remote.
"We're actually $282,000 in the positive in tuition revenue," she said. "Even though we had less credit hours, we made more money."
The assumption usually is that 80% of students will be on campus and 20% online, and during the pandemic, most students were online. Tuition for online classes is higher than for in-person classes, but because students had no choice in the matter, the college elected to use CARES Act funds to make up the difference rather than charging it to students.
One issue that has arisen is that laptops students borrowed to use for learning remotely have not all been returned, in spite of repeated attempts to reach the students who have them.
"We are seeing some success with calls that were made by business office cashiers staff," said Joe Feinstein, chief information officer. "We're beginning to get laptops that folks checked out for fall as well as spring, but we're not seeing as many coming back as we would like. Were having significant challenges contacting them and convincing them it's in their best interest to return that equipment."
At the start of the pandemic, he said, the emergency nature of the situation and the college's mission to do whatever was necessary to make it possible for students to succeed made it imperative to supply students with equipment no matter if they were enrolled in one class or full time. In the future, however, the policy will have to be more strict.
Richland President Cris Valdez told the board that the return to campus plan is still in development, due to the rapid changes in guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, but at present the plan is for staff to return full time by Aug. 1 and for the majority of courses to be offered in person in fall 2021.
