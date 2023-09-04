DECATUR — Richland Community College will host its third annual Operation Obstacle on Sept. 23.
The event supports the college's Student Veterans' Resource Center in observance of Veterans Suicide Prevention Month in September.
Operation Obstacle: The Race to End Veteran Suicide will begin at 10 a.m.at the Workforce Development Institute. The event is open to the public. Fun physical obstacles, finishers challenge medals, goodie bags and snacks/water will be available for all finishers. Event T-shirts are available in the registration process, and trophies will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers.
This year, Operation Obstacle is adding a non-competitive fun run for participants who would like to jog, walk, or skip some obstacles.
Learn more about the race at richland.edu/operationobstacle.