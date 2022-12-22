Robertson Charter School dance team gives back with volunteerism

DECATUR – Azaria Sims loves working with the first graders at Robertson Charter School.

The eighth grader is a member of the Wildcats Dance Team and team members give up a portion of their lunch break two or three times a week to mentor younger students.

“I want them to motivate themselves,” she said. “I want them to learn. I want them to find something they want to do, too, like when they grow up and are in eighth grade, they can say 'I can do volleyball or basketball or track.'”

The first grade teacher, Sue York, sat nearby, smiling, as Azaria sat on a rug surrounded by little ones hanging on her every word as they read a book together.

“I love having her in my room, and the kids fight over who gets to work with her,” York said.

Robertson Charter School hadn't had a dance team for a while, said adviser Jaya Lawary, until a few of the middle school girls approached her.

“Some interest was kind of rumbling,” Lawary said. “We ended up with four of our young ladies in cheerleading and we're sponsoring a camp for the younger ones, and they were excited about that.”

As part of the effort to encourage interest in the dance team among the lower grades, she said, the older girls decided volunteering in primary classrooms would not only be a help to those teachers, but fun for them, as well.

“They love it,” Lawary said. “(York) said, 'Can I just borrow (Azaria) all the time?' The kids just love them and they come back and say they had so much fun with the kids. It's just giving back.”

The older girls help by reading with little ones, flash cards, explaining homework assignments, being an extra pair of hands for activities, bathroom breaks, whatever the teachers need from them, she said.

Middle school lunch is “a big deal,” Lawary said, because a lot of socializing happens then, so giving up that time to work with their young schoolmates is something of a sacrifice, yet the girls do it gladly.

“I want to teach them and help them learn how to do things,” said Ke'Airra Cotton, a seventh grader.

The dance team members have to keep their own grades up so they can be on the team, so they're all good students, Lawary said. Plus they have to raise money for their uniforms and equipment and they create their own choreography. They perform at half-time during basketball games.

Library assistant Coco Dixon serves as co-coach.

