DECATUR — Angie Anderson arrived at Robertson Charter School for lunch on Thursday loaded down with takeout for her two grandsons, Jordan and Trae Anderson.

Thursday was Lunch with a Loved One, which has taken the place of Muffins with Mom, Donuts with Dad and other such events, said Principal Niki Fenderson. With some of their parents working, or absent from kids' lives, having an event devoted to a specific parent doesn't work for every child.

“We would have students who would be upset because mom wasn't in their life, or dads not being in the home,” Fenderson said. “So we thought, what event could we have that there's no label on who could come, mom, dad, grandma, uncle, cousin, big brother, big sister. This way we get them into the building and there's that collaboration with families in schools and it's a positive experience.”

Anybody, even a family friend, qualifies as a “loved one,” she said, and the kids get to have a visitor and a special lunch and nobody has to feel left out.

“It's a good way to spend time with them at school and see how their day's going,” Anderson said, who was attending her first Lunch with a Loved One on Thursday.

First grader Jordan's mouth was too full to speak, but Trae, in sixth grade, gave Anderson a hug and said “I like this.”

Robertson has four lunch periods for different grade levels, but when a family has more than one child at the school, older and younger students can eat together with the loved one as the Andersons did.

Kaitlin Wright came for son Gabriel, in first grade.

“We like to come in and see our kids and have meals with them and see how their day's going,” Wright said.

“I love this,” Gabriel said.

Robertson holds the event at various times throughout the school year, and kids look forward to it and talk about it at home, Fenderson said. At the previous Lunch With a Loved One, 80 adults showed up over the course of the day to eat with students, and she expected at least that many on Thursday.

