Robertson Charter School students are collecting necessities for the homeless. Here's how to help.

They've only just begun collecting and plan to continue through the month of February, with delivery of the care packages planned for the first week in March.

Vice president Syriana Drake said the students have put up fliers throughout the school encouraging the students to donate items from the list and there are also announcements over the school intercom system.

“We just picked everyday items that people in need don't usually have,” Cameron said. This is the first time the student council has had such a project, he added. “We just decided that people who don't have what we have, maybe we should donate to them.”

Lofton said he hopes the children will learn to think of others through the effort.

“Sometimes we get caught up in the day-to-day,” Lofton said. “We're able to wake up in the morning and brush our teeth and put on deodorant and stuff like that. We want them to be aware of the homelessness, not only here in Decatur but all across the world. There are people out there who are less fortunate than us and we want them to learn the importance of giving back.

“One day it could be us, and we'd want somebody to give us a helping hand, and that's something we really want to instill in them.”