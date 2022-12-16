Robertson Charter School students deliver holiday cheer to The Loft

DECATUR – Mary Vold beamed as she watched Robertson Charter School students handing out cards and Christmas cookies to residents at The Loft of Decatur on Friday, and when sixth grader Kamren Smith handed her one, her smile grew even bigger.

“I'm excited. I'm blessed,” Vold said, admiring the hand-drawn card.

The cards were made by Robertson students from kindergarten through fifth grade, and the student council, who are in junior high, visited the rehabilitation center to hand-deliver them as one of their service projects, said adviser Devin Fields.

The students had a big bag of cards and cookies, and stopped in residents' rooms to hand them out and say “Merry Christmas.” When they'd visited as many residents as possible, they still had plenty of cards and cookies, so they popped into the physical therapy room to visit those residents, too.

William Wheeler, who is staying at The Loft as he recovers from a broken leg, encouraged the students to understand how important such a visit was to the residents.

With a large group of Robertson kids standing around him, Wheeler smiled and told them, “What you're doing here is important. You're lifting up the people here. We should always try to lift people up. That's why we're here.”

Robertson's student council does service projects throughout the school year, Fields said.

“It gives them some experience in giving back to the community,” Fields said.

The students didn't just pop into rooms and hand out cards and leave, either. Two or three students went into each room and made sure to spend a few minutes greeting the residents and explaining why they were there, and left smiles as well as Christmas greetings behind.

“I just love these old people,” said Jayda Jenkins, scurrying to the next room.

