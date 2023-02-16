DECATUR — Robertson Charter School parent liaison Kelsi Palmer remembers that when she was in school, all roads seemed to lead to college.

“Not everybody wants to go to college,” she said. “My husband didn't. But you can still get a job, a good job, and raise a family.”

Robertson started a class on careers that is one of the electives middle school students can choose, in which they research jobs, not only the ones that require college, but the ones that don't, or only require certification or a two-year degree.

“Most of the jobs that we research do require college, like being a lawyer or being a teacher,” said Ke'Airra Cotton, a seventh grader who is interested in those two careers. “They are very fascinating and really fun.”

If she chooses teaching, she said, it's because she enjoys working with kids, but if she chooses law, she is inclined toward specializing in family law.

Some of the research is online, she said, and a result, the students learn how to discern the difference between a trustworthy website and “random pop-ups,” as she called them.

As another source of information for that career research, Palmer organized a career fair that will be held in Robertson's “big” gym at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Parents and the public are also welcome to attend, with employers on hand who can explain the path to a job that doesn't require a four-year degree.

Austin Johnson, who is also in seventh grade, would like to run a business one day, preferably selling sports supplies like sneakers and hoodies, which wouldn't necessarily require a college degree. He's still considering options.

“This is my first time to learn about careers,” he said.

The idea, said Robertson teacher Heather Herron, is to get the kids thinking about careers now, before high school, so they'll know what classes to take. One thing the staff wants them to consider is the district's Prep Academy, which gives students the chance to take college classes in high school and, if successful, graduate high school with both a diploma and an associate's degree from Richland Community College. Getting their associate's degree in high school will give them options and a leg up, Herron said.

“A lot of it is just to show the kids that they need to start thinking about this now,” Herron said. “You are only in seventh and eighth grade, but let's get an end goal and start working toward this goal now.”

In Thursday's class, the students were researching the job of florist, which Herron said is not one that typically comes up when kids are thinking about future careers, but could be just what lights a spark in one of the students.

“I just hope that the students get information about trades that they don't have to go to school for,” Palmer said. “When I was in school, they pushed college and that's not always the case. When you're a mother, you realize not all kids want to go to college, including mine.”

These skilled trades jobs pay more than $50K Skilled trades that pay more than $50K Sheet metal workers Structural iron and steel workers Brickmasons and blockmasons Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters Electricians Tapers Construction and building inspectors Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators Boilermakers Pile driver operators Elevator and escalator installers and repairers