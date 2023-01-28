Robotics competition brings 26 teams to Decatur Saturday

DECATUR — High school senior Cassie White and her robotics team traveled from Mount Vernon to compete in the VEX Robotics Competition on Saturday at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center.

“There’s been a few robots that are really good that will be our competition,” she said.

White's team competed against 26 other robotic teams from around the state. Several traveled from Chicago and northern Illinois.

The atmosphere was similar to any other high school competition.

“The amount of satisfaction you have at the end of the season, just seeing all of your hard work, that’s the coolest part of it,” White said. “And the teamwork, it builds those skills, too.”

Her mother, Jenny White, was one of the fans watching the competitions.

“Until she started doing this, I had no idea that robotics was a sport like this,” she said. “It is so much fun to go and watch them compete.”

The teams competed in the Spin Up challenge, which is played on a 12-foot-by-12-foot square field. Two robots play matches consisting of a 15-second autonomous period, “where the robot runs a pre-programmed course with no driver input,” according to the rules. “Followed by a 1:45 driver-controlled period.”

The students' robotic creations move the yellow discs to make a goal.

Hosted by Millikin University, the contest is one in a series of VEX competitions throughout the year. Throughout the season, more than 23,000 VEX teams from 58 countries participate in over 2,300 events worldwide.

“This is truly an engineering design contest,” said Dan Miller, Millikin professor of math and computational sciences. “The game is the same, the robots change.”

Part of the competition is a presentation with the team’s research, including failures, successes, strategies and other details.

“They have to prove that this is student-driven,” Miller said. “No parents, teachers, no help. They get disqualified if they get teachers’ help.”

Emily Olson teaches math and computational sciences at Millikin. “By the time they are in high school they feel a sense of ownership,” she said.

VEX Competitions require the high schools teams to use the exact same parts.

“At the high school level, it’s more even, what you’re allowed to build with,” Olson said.

Miller added, “Because it’s even, it keeps the cost point down to where everybody knows what it is."

The teams cannot credit funding or financial backing as the reason for winning, the organizers said.

“Here, it’s who has the best strategies,” Miller said.

Robotic competitions are televised, allowing teams from all over the world the opportunity to learn from others. “What ideas can you integrate?,” Miller said.

Millikin continues to encourage high school students in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs. A Chemistry/Biochemistry and Robotics Camp will be offered July 10 through 14 on the campus. Scholarships are available.

Three winners of this weekend’s competition will move on to the state competition at Millikin in March.

Representatives from various businesses attend the higher level of competitions, according to Miller. “They want kids that understand this technology,” he said.

“They want people to be excited about tech moving forward,” Olson said. “If they’re excited here, then they might be excited when they’re getting a career.”

According to Alexander Harshman, Millikin’s robotics team president, the competition is also an opportunity to recruit students.

“As a college, you really want to get the STEM kids in here,” he said.

The high school teams can play aggressively, Harshman said.

“I want the best programmer and the best builders on my team,” he said. “I want to improve everybody else on my team.”

