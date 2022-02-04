Rochelle Clark likely to be next Decatur superintendent

DECATUR — Rochelle Clark is most likely the next superintendent for Decatur Public Schools.

In the board packet, released on Friday prior to the school board's Tuesday meeting, is a contract naming Clark as the superintendent.

The contract, if approved, is for a term from the date of the meeting until June 30, 2025, at a salary prorated for this school year of $80,505; for the 2022-23 school year, $206,000; and for subsequent years, calls for the superintendent's salary to be agreed upon by the superintendent and the board.

Clark has been assistant superintendent of support services since 2021 and was interviewed for the superintendent's position by the board in a closed session on Jan. 31.

She was not among the original candidates presented to the board by the search firm of Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates. Two finalists that appeared in online forums on Jan. 5 were removed from contention. Michael Gaal was unable to obtain Illinois certification, and Malika Savoy-Brooks was removed because, board President Dan Oakes said, the board could not reach consensus on her.

As reported by the Herald & Review last week, the board interviewing an internal candidate narrowed the field to only a dozen Decatur educators who hold superintendent's credentials from the state.

Oakes said Clark, who served Decatur schools several years ago and returned in 2021 intending for her tenure here to be temporary, had decided to make a long-term commitment to the district when she applied for the superintendent's position. Originally the plan was for the whole board to meet with her on Jan. 25, but due to several board members being in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure, that meeting had to be postponed until Jan. 31.

"I feel like she's an experienced administrator and has worked in a variety of situations," Oakes said. "I think she has the acceptance of the staff, and that they will see her as someone they can easily work with. I'm glad she came forward and applied for the job."

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.