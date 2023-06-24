DECATUR – Sue Clark is fascinated by old-fashioned things, so a visit to Rock Springs' Homestead Prairie Farm for the Independence Day 1860 event was made to order.

During a tour of the Homestead's house, set up exactly as a home would be in 1860, she and her granddaughter Hope King paused by the wood-burning cooking stove in the kitchen.

“My grandmother cooked on a stove similar to this, and she baked,” Clark said. “And how she could bake with wood, that is so fascinating to me.”

Guide Janet Boomer said that's not an unusual reaction, and people often marvel that a house that size, with two bedrooms, a parlor and kitchen might shelter a dozen people.

“They ask sometimes what different things are,” she said. “The lard lamps. They're always interested in the lard lamps. When they would butcher a hog, they'd put the lard in here. And Brent (Wielt, historic sites manager for Macon County Conservation District) found the copyright information on file (for the lamps).”

Kids, she said, are usually stunned to hear what kind of chores the children had in those days. They emptied chamber pots, chopped wood and brought it in for cooking and heating, fed and cleaned up after the animals, and worked on the farm plowing, planting and harvesting.

People then made what they needed, or saved for a long time to buy something, she said. "They were pretty self-sufficient."

Kathy Flewelling, using a Kromski spinning wheel, made yarn out of sheep's wool in a bag next to her while Elaine Manion showed visitors various kinds of yarn and explained their properties. Alpaca yarn, for example, stretches and doesn't go back to its original shape, while wool – like Flewelling was using to make yarn – does. But alpaca yarn is exceptionally soft and some people prefer it.

On a bandstand under a shade tree, the 33rd Illinois Volunteer Regiment Band performed music from 1860 and before.

Member Sara Simpson said the band was formed in 1995 when they were invited to perform for a recreation of the Lincoln-Douglas debates.

“Everybody wore blue jeans and whatever suspenders they could find and whatever shirts might look old,” Simpson said, chuckling. “We borrowed some antique horns. And that was the first time we did it, and everybody has such a great time and so much fun that everybody said, 'Let's do this some more.'”

The name is taken from a band who existed in 1861 and now they're invited to play all over the state, she said. Their home base is Bloomington.

Bob Sampson and Shawn Prasun, members of the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels Vintage Base Ball Club, had set up a table to recruit new players.

“Our team (members) are so old that Medicare is the health plan,” Sampson quipped.

The team plays by vintage rules and wears vintage-style uniforms, and players must be 16 to join. They'd welcome as many players as they can get, Prasun said.

Their next home game is at Rock Springs on July 15. They're in their 31st year of existence.

In the wood shed, Lee Slider, who was instrumental in getting Rock Springs Center started, described life in the 1860s to visitors, while volunteer Joan Mochell showed the archaeological finds uncovered when the Homestead's farmhouse foundation had to be dug up and repaired. The dirt was all kept together and they've found pieces of dishes, spoons, canning jar lids, bones and other artifacts.

“About the last three years, we've been sifting through it, and this is just some of the various things,” she said. “It's pretty interesting.”

Close Vintage regulation standard base balls rest in a row on top of the ball and bat rack near the tallykeeper's canopy before the first pitch of the 1858-rules base ball game between the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Vermilion Voles Sunday afternoon (July 10, 2011) at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). Members of the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels introduce themselves to the cranks at the start of the 1858-rules base ball game between the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Vermilion Voles at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). Jim 'Weed Eater' Knoblauch of the Vermilion Voles and Shawn 'Zunie' Prasun of the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels watch the coin toss before the first pitch of the 1858-rules base ball game between the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Vermilion Voles Sunday afternoon (July 10, 2011) at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). Rock Springs Ground Squirrels Vintage Base Ball Club pitcher Chris Dettro sends one towards a Vermillion Voles 'striker' (an early baseball term for batter) Sunday afternoon (July 10, 2011) during the 1858 rules vintage baseball game at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times-Courier). A Rock Springs Ground Squirrels striker takes his turn at the plate Sunday afternoon (July 10, 2011) during the 1858-rules base ball game between the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Vermilion Voles at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). Vintage regulation standard base balls rest in a row on top of the ball and bat rack near the tallykeeper's canopy before the first pitch of the 1858-rules base ball game between the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Vermilion Voles Sunday afternoon (July 10, 2011) at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). Players on the field talk between plays during the 1858-rules base ball game between the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Vermilion Voles Sunday afternoon (July 10, 2011) at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). Catcher April 'Come On Mama' Prasun of the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels gives the 'two hands' (two outs in modern terms) during the 1858-rules base ball game between the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Vermilion Voles Sunday afternoon (July 10, 2011) at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). A Vermilion Voles outfielder heads into the brush to find a ball during the 1858-rules base ball game between the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Vermilion Voles Sunday afternoon (July 10, 2011) at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). Shawn 'General' Lee of the Vermilion Voles rings the tally bell after scoring against the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels Sunday afternoon (July 10, 2011) at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). Arbiter Jim 'Moonshine' Spence watches the path of a pitch Sunday afternoon (July 10, 2011) during the 1858-rules base ball game between the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Vermilion Voles at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). Tallykeeper Ed 'Hambone' Hamilton sings 'I'll Be A Soldier', written by Stephen Foster, to entertain the cranks between innings of the 1858-rules base ball game between the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Vermilion Voles at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). In Focus--Vintage Base Ball Images from the 1858-rules base ball game between the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Vermilion Voles Sunday afternoon (July 10, 2011) at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). 