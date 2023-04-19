Camps meet 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and cost $8 per child. Register online at MaconCountyConservation.org . The camps will focus on weather and the sun, using crafts, activities, songs and stories.

Mini Camp is a great opportunity for children to experience some of the wonders of nature at an early age, and it also allows them to spend some time with other children their age while doing so,” said Alysia Callison, director of program services.