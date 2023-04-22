DECATUR — Isaak Rubsam wasn't crazy about the idea of getting up early on a Saturday morning, but he's a Cub Scout, and it was Earth Day. The annual Sangamon River cleanup awaited.

“We're doing it for the Scouts, but we're also doing it for the environment,” said his dad, Jared Rubsam. “I got you out of bed this morning, didn't I?” he added to Isaak.

“I said, 'It's time to relax, Dad,'” joked Jaydan Rubsam, Isaak's older brother. “He's like, 'We're going to a river cleaning,' and I said, 'Are you serious?'”

The river cleanup was part of Rock Springs' 42nd annual “Festival of Spring,” with a full schedule of activities for the day that marketing specialist Ashton Nunn said were going forward despite the chilly temps and threatening skies. Those activities included a bird hike, a flower hike and an Earth Day celebration hike in the afternoon, bird-banding in the morning led by Millikin University Professor Travis Wilcoxen, canoeing, Heirloom Garden Tours at the Homestead Prairie Farm, a presentation by the Illinois Raptor Center, and tours of the Trobaugh-Good House with guides in period costumes.

“This is our busiest (Festival of Spring) since COVID hit,” Nunn said. “We've got a lot of community organizations coming out today. A couple of them canceled because of weather and other things, but we still have a bunch of them coming and we're really excited about it.

“We do this to keep our waterways clean,” she said. “We are lucky that we have the Sangamon River that runs through our property here at Rock Springs, and there's a lot of trash that ends up moving along that waterway. All the streams, runoff, everything ends up in the river. It's good to get out there and periodically clean up trash not just for our benefit, to make the water cleaner for us to enjoy, but especially for the wildlife that lives here and in it. There are a lot of species that can't tolerate pollution, whether that be chemical or physical pollutants, to make sure we have healthy waterways.”

“(We're here) to clean up the planet to make sure the planet doesn't get destroyed,” said Cannon Gray, who came with his grandmother, Julie Sanderlin. Both live in Warrensburg. “I used to live over here (near Rock Springs).”

“Trash is a big thing in my conscience,” Sanderlin said. “I just can't stand to see trash lying around, so I decided to come out and clean up trash and make a difference.”

The bird-banding activity was held early because that's the best time to encounter birds, Wilcoxen said. He'd set up netting in the woods near Rock Springs' main building and he and some of his students and interested lookers-on checked the nets every few minutes in order to release and band any birds caught in it. Most of the birds were white-throated sparrows, who come to Central Illinois on their migratory journey from the southern United States and spend a few weeks here before moving farther north, he said.

“It's an opportunity to track what species are moving through this area,” he said. “We've done this consistently for almost 10 years now. It's interesting to say if there are different species. We actually had a bird that we banded here in 2018 that we captured at the Raptor Center property in 2021. Because we'd banded it, we knew exactly where we saw it the first time, where it came from, and of course it had made migration at least a couple of times.”

A sparrow that was at least 4, as that one was, is a successful bird who has avoided predators and made its living, and that's encouraging. Wilcoxen said his students often take blood samples from birds they catch while banding, in order to establish what's healthy and normal for various species, and to study nutrition and behavior. One example is whether a bird experiences the same stress the second time it's caught as it does the first time. Unlike humans, who can create their own stress mentally, a bird doesn't have the luxury of thinking too much, he said, because they're busy surviving. Such discoveries can help in treating human stress.

Jacques Nuzzo, program director for the Illinois Raptor Center, which has its own bird-banding station, was on hand for the bird-banding and said the center plans to begin similar studies on wild raptors. When the center picks up an injured raptor, they take blood, too, but they often don't know what's normal or healthy for every species. A bird with a broken wing has that obvious injury, but knowing why the bird was vulnerable could be valuable information. An underlying health condition could explain it and possibly contribute to finding ways to alleviate environmental factors.

PHOTOS: Trooper at the Illinois Raptor Center trooper eagle 1 01.23.20.JPG trooper eagle 6 01.23.20.JPG trooper eagle 5 01.23.20.JPG SECONDARY