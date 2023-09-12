Kim Schwalbach from PUPS Decatur will discuss kind and compassionate treatment of pets and other animals. She is an animal welfare educator with the Decatur and Macon County Animal Control and Care Center.

“Giving simple humane education is so heart-warming,” Schwalbach said. “The basic education of water, food, shelter and love is appropriate for all pets and people. We emphasize kindness, never, ever hitting or hurting any living thing, to care and show compassion for all creatures.”