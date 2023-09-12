Dogs are considered senior when they are in the last 25% of their expected lifespan, according to the AAHA. However, when your dog reaches this stage depends on their breed and size. Studies have shown that larger dog breeds have shorter lifespans than smaller ones.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, toy and small breeds (those less than 20 pounds) are considered senior from between 8 and 11 years old. Medium-sized breeds (weighing 20 to 50 pounds) reach senior age between 8 and 10 years old. Large breeds (weighing 50 to 90 pounds) are of senior age from between 8 and 9 years old. And breeds weighing over 90 pounds are considered senior from between 6 and 7 years old.
Much like humans, dogs' metabolisms tend to slow with age, which can lead to weight gain as well as lifestyle shifts. "Senior dogs often lead less active lifestyles than their younger counterparts, which can lead to weight gain," Crow said. According to the AVMA, obesity in senior pets is linked to an increased risk of multiple health issues, including arthritis, difficulty breathing, diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure.
One key factor in managing your dog's weight is monitoring calorie intake and ensuring they're still getting high-quality protein. "Senior dogs require diets that are lower in calories but higher in digestible proteins," Thompson notes. Older dogs require 25% fewer total calories than middle-aged adult dogs, according to the National Research Council.
It is, however, important to keep fiber in mind, which is something senior dogs need more of, according to Crow. "Higher fiber diets can help manage weight and promote gastrointestinal health in older dogs," he said.