DECATUR — Marcy Rood has been declared the winner of the third open seat on the Richland Community College Board of Trustees.

In the April 4 consolidated election, only two candidates filed for the three available Richland trustee seats. Current Chairman Wayne Dunning and trustee Ben Andreas both ran with names on the ballot, while Rood and Anthony Albertina ran as write-in candidates.

Rood did not file as a write-in candidate in the other counties served by Richland, which includes portions of Christian, DeWitt, Logan, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby and Sangamon counties.

"I'm very excited to hear the news and looking forward to my first board meeting," Rood said. "I appreciate the support of the community and the confidence they have in me in giving me this opportunity."

Rood is a former Macon County Board member.

Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner canvassed the votes on April 18 and after receiving canvassed votes from the other counties served by the college, released the results on Friday. Neither write-in candidate received any votes outside Macon County. Rood's total was 349 votes to Albertina's 97.

When the polls closed on April 4, there were more than 1,000 outstanding mail-in ballots that could have changed the outcome of races for Decatur City Council and Decatur school board.

The potential was there. The motivation to mail them in apparently wasn’t.

Bill Clevenger received an additional 21 votes, the most of any school board candidate. Lisa Gregory received an additional 23 votes, the most of any city council candidate.

That is according to the final canvas of votes, which showed no change in the outcome or where they finished in either race.

Clevenger was the top vote-getter in the race for school board, with 2,950 votes. He will be joined on the board by Will Wetzel and Mark Reynolds, who finished with 2,412 and 2,309 votes, respectively.

Rounding out list was Hannah Wolfe with 2,051 votes, Jacob Jenkins with 2,041 votes and Misty Fronk with 784 votes. Voter turnout for this race was 13.1%.

For city council, Gregory finished with 3,609 votes. Gregory, an incumbent, will be joined on the council by former member Pat McDaniel, who claimed 3,382 votes, and Dennis Cooper, who had been appointed to the council to fill a vacancy, who finished with 3,147 votes.

Falling short in his bid for election to the council was Karl Coleman, who finished with 2,823 votes. Voter turnout for this race was 12.9%.