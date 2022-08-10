Rotary to host supplies drive for Harris Learning Academy

DECATUR — Decatur Rotary Club 180 is seeking donations for a school supplies drive for Harris Learning Academy.
The donated items will be collected from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the school, 300 Meadow Terrace Place.
Harris was formerly at 620 E. Garfield, which will now house the Special Education Alternative Program and the offices of the Macon-Piatt Special Education District. Harris Learning Academy will now be known as Garfield Learning Academy, as its new home was formerly Garfield Montessori School.
Supplies needed for the donation drive include rectangle pencil boxes, writing journals, dry erase markers, paper towels, Kleenex tissues, hand sanitizer, baby wipes, disinfecting wipes, gallon and quart sandwich and snack Ziploc bags, 3-prong pocket folders, pocket folders, pencil pouches, spiral notebooks, Post-It notes, composition notebooks, crayons, Crayola markers, No. 2 pencils, glue sticks and coloring pencils.
“Our Rotary club is committed to supporting needs in our local community,” said the club's president, Tim Sadler. “'Service above self' is the Rotary motto, so we are happy to partner with DPS61 in helping our local students and teachers start their school year off on the right foot.”
Students will get to have a school supply shopping experience with the donated items.
