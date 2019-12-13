Sangamon Valley exchange program recognized by international organization

“Our Spanish and German exchange programs have been incredible and successful for many years,” Field said. “When I first came to Sangamon Valley seven years ago, I was astonished at having that kind of program in a school this size. Coming from bigger districts, most of those don't have anything that even comes close to it.”

The experiences the students gain from the exchange program, he said, give students a perspective they wouldn't have otherwise. They learn about differences, but they also learn that the German and Spanish students are often similar to them in many ways.

This year, Arthur Arend, a German student from Hamburg, is spending the entire school year at Sangamon Valley. He told Field that he's missing the German Christmas celebrations, but learning so much that it's worth it.

He wanted to come to the United States to better his English, which is quite good already, and to gain experience from living abroad. He's staying with the family of senior Karsten Owens, who spent last year living in Germany.

Among the many differences Arthur has noted are that sports are far more entwined with school life in the United States than in Germany. There, most students only play soccer. Arthur plays handball, which none of the students at Sangamon Valley play, he said.