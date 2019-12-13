Sangamon Valley exchange program recognized by international organization

DECATUR – Niantic isn't usually a must-see destination when people from other countries do a tour of the United States, unless their family has been touched by the German-American Partnership Program.
Spanish and German teacher Joe Scanavino began the exchange program at Sangamon Valley High School through the international organization in 2006, and a few years after that, began one with Spain. Students from Germany visit for four weeks one year, Spanish students the next, and Sangamon Valley students visit those countries during the summer months.
The German school, Europa-Gymnasium Wroth in Worth am Rhein, has even nicknamed Sangamon Valley High School “the small school with a big heart,” Scanavino said.
“They work with two other schools and they didn't give them nicknames,” Scanavino said at an assembly on Friday to announce that Sangamon Valley has been named a School of Distinction by the German-American Partnership Program.
Principal Jonathan Field said that for students in small communities, meeting kids their age from other countries may be the first time they've encountered someone from another culture. Whether the students are in the language classes or only know the exchange students from passing them in the halls, they're enriched by getting to know each other.
“Our Spanish and German exchange programs have been incredible and successful for many years,” Field said. “When I first came to Sangamon Valley seven years ago, I was astonished at having that kind of program in a school this size. Coming from bigger districts, most of those don't have anything that even comes close to it.”
The experiences the students gain from the exchange program, he said, give students a perspective they wouldn't have otherwise. They learn about differences, but they also learn that the German and Spanish students are often similar to them in many ways.
This year, Arthur Arend, a German student from Hamburg, is spending the entire school year at Sangamon Valley. He told Field that he's missing the German Christmas celebrations, but learning so much that it's worth it.
He wanted to come to the United States to better his English, which is quite good already, and to gain experience from living abroad. He's staying with the family of senior Karsten Owens, who spent last year living in Germany.
Among the many differences Arthur has noted are that sports are far more entwined with school life in the United States than in Germany. There, most students only play soccer. Arthur plays handball, which none of the students at Sangamon Valley play, he said.
“I decided I wanted to take a break after 10 grades in Germany,” Arthur said. “After I go back, I still have three years (of schooling in Germany). I want to see American life, so I decided I want to go to America.”
He didn't know Karsten while he was in Germany, but thinks of the family as a second family now, he said.
The exchange program has created a lot of lasting relationships, Scanavino said, with German and Spanish students returning to visit their American hosts and in some cases, for weddings. One German student was part of the wedding party of his American host, and Sangamon Valley students have signed up for study abroad, making sure they include plans to visit their Spanish and German friends while they're overseas.
Scanavino usually ducks the spotlight, but couldn't avoid it this time, he said laughingly. He's looking forward to taking students to Spain in the summer, where they will stay with the families of the Spanish students who visited in the fall.
“In Spain, it's very typical where, if you are in the central part of Madrid, in the summer you have a beach house on the Mediterranean coast,” he said. “The kids will get to see the Mediterranean and it's pretty awesome.”
