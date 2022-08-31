Scholarships available for Macon County college students

DECATUR — The Community Foundation of Macon County will be offering scholarship awards of up to $2,500 each for individuals who need help finishing a two- or four-year degree.

Applicants must be age 24 years or older and a nontraditional student from Macon County completing their college degree or training at a Macon County union apprenticeship program, Millikin University, Richland Community College, or another accredited college or university in person or online after interruptions in their education.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and have a gap of at least three years before pursuing an associate degree or continuing with a bachelor's or master's degree. Current college students are eligible as long as a three-year break occurred between degrees at some time.

The deadline to apply for the 2023 spring semester scholarship is Nov. 1. Applicants must provide financial documents.

For more information or to apply, visit maconcountygives.org, call 217-220-1363 or 217-429-3000, or email at kcarter@maconcountygives.org.