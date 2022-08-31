Scholarships available for Macon County college students

DECATUR — The
Community Foundation of Macon County will be offering scholarship awards of up to $2,500 each for individuals who need help finishing a two- or four-year degree. Applicants must be age 24 years or older and a nontraditional student from Macon County completing their college degree or training at a Macon County union apprenticeship program, Millikin University, Richland Community College, or another accredited college or university in person or online after interruptions in their education.
Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and have a gap of at least three years before pursuing an associate degree or continuing with a bachelor's or master's degree. Current college students are eligible as long as a three-year break occurred between degrees at some time.
The deadline to apply for the 2023 spring semester scholarship is Nov. 1. Applicants must provide financial documents.
For more information or to apply, visit
maconcountygives.org, call 217-220-1363 or 217-429-3000, or email at kcarter@maconcountygives.org.
Is this your teacher? 🍎 13 educator photos from the Herald & Review archives
1958: 'Little Debbie,' the 5-foot rocket put together by three Niantic-Harristown High School juniors, has just been launched from its platform, obscured by white smoke, at the Orthey Koonce farm launching site. The boys, their helpers and onlookers are observing the takeoff from behind bulletproof glass plates resting against a ladder. At the extreme left foreground is physics teacher H. Lee Angus, and at the far right, recording the event on film, is Wilford Hudson, the shop teacher, both of whom helped the boys.
H&R file photo
1980: Paul Marchant of Charleston sorts through some of his collection of baseball cards which numbers in the millions. He left his job as a high school teacher to become a full-time baseball card collector and dealer.
H&R file photo
1946: The 68 members of the Garfield Glee club, from the intermediate department at the Garfield school presented a cantata, "T'was the Night Before Christmas" as the feature of the school's Christmas program. the glee club directors are Miss Virginia Schoby, 5B teacher; Miss Vera Miller, 4B teacher and the pianist is Maythel Fairweather, 4B teacher.
H&R file photo
1947: Donor of an original Lincoln picture to the Decatur Public library's Lincoln collection is Miss Grace R. Barnwell of Lincoln, former Decatur resident and retired school teacher. In her left hand is a photo that was believed to have been taken in Decatur. In her right hand is the newly authenticated Lincoln photo. She gave the recently discovered photograph to the Decatur Public Library because, she said, "it belongs to Decatur."
H&R File Photo
1994: Students at Northwest Christian Church squealed with delight as the winner and loser of the Kiss-A-Pig contest were announced. Students voted by contributing money to their favorite candidate. The $365 raised went toward uniforms for the school basketball team. Drawing the most votes, to the tune of $122.77, was teacher Scott Brown; the least was Cindy Morse with $1.25. However, the first to plant a kiss on the snout of a Hampshire piglet held by Greg Durbin was WSOY Radio personality Dean Yianas. He bet on the Bears in their game against the Vikings and had to kiss up.
H&R File Photo
1952: A celebration in honor of Principal W. Earl Phelps and Clara Grell, dean of girls of Johns Hill Junior High School, was held in the Staley clubhouse by the Parent Teacher Association. They both received luggage and Grell also received a silver sugar and creamer set. Left to right are, Mrs. Jack Franklin, new PTA president; Phelps; Grell; Mrs. Phillip Hohrein, retiring PTA president; and Lyle Musick, new Johns Hill principal.
H&R file photo
1982: Computers share teaching duties with human teachers these days in Decatur schools. Lori Roby, left, daughter of Martha Roby and Angie Miller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Miller, work on a computer in Shirley Williams' class at Enterprise School.
H&R file photo
1982: Durfee School teacher Kathy Luecke, center, speeds through a hand-clapping routine during music time conducted by Thomas Moore, an opera singer, musician, composer and conductor turned educator. Moore worked on song and dance with Durfee students.
H&R file photo
1993: Dennis School teacher Robert Winters introduces Ashley Sykes, 5, to her kindergarten classroom as her parents, John and Marsha Sykes look on. A pilot program in three Decatur elementary schools called Off to a Good Start is making the transition into kindergarten easier for students, parents and teachers.
H&R file photo
1967: Rich Edwards, left, and John Campbell, right operate TV cameras at Lakeview High School. At the high school, television is more than just viewing educational or entertaining programs. Classes are being videotaped and played back with the aim of aiding teachers in improved teaching methods.
H&R file photo
1989: An above-average idea has netted a student more than average attention. Eight-year-old Arlen O'Dell had an idea for a temperature-sensitive baby bottle. The idea won him first place in the nationwide Weekly Reader inventors contest, third-grade division. He received a $250 U.S. savings bond and his drawing was featured at the National Inventors Expo at the Patent and Trademark Office in Washington, D.C. Standing behind Arlen is Barbara Kingery, his science teacher.
H&R file photo
1958: Sylvia Barnes begins her second-grade class promptly at 9 a.m. in a single-story school built in 1948 of cinder block and glass. Barnes has had 4 years of teachers college with many psychology courses. Class dismisses at 3:30 p.m.
H&R file photo
1961: Teachers certificates by the hundreds are viewed by William Woodward, Macon County superintendent of schools. The certificates are turned in to Woodward's office for registration. About 800 have been received. Another 700 are still to come.
H&R file photo
