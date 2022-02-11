Scholarships available for non-traditional Macon County college students

DECATUR — The Community Foundation of Macon County is offering individual scholarship awards up to $2,500 per applicant to help finish a two- or four-year degree, a master’s degree or vocational training.
Applicants must be Macon County adult/nontraditional students seeking to complete college degrees or training at Millikin University or Richland Community College after interruptions in their education.
To be eligible, recipients must be age 24 or older, lived in Macon County for at least a year, register to attend Richland or Millikin, have earned a high school diploma or GED and have a minimum three-year gap in their education reflected through their transcripts.
The awards may be used to pay for tuition, course/program-related fees and/or books.
Those interested should apply at maconcountygives.org/scholarship-programs. The deadline is March 1.
For more information contact Kathy Carter at 217-220-1363 or send an email to kcarter@maconcountygives.org.
