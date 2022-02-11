 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scholarships available for non-traditional Macon County college students

  • 0

DECATUR — The Community Foundation of Macon County is offering individual scholarship awards up to $2,500 per applicant to help finish a two- or four-year degree, a master’s degree or vocational training.

Applicants must be Macon County adult/nontraditional students seeking to complete college degrees or training at Millikin University or Richland Community College after interruptions in their education. 

To be eligible, recipients must be age 24 or older, lived in Macon County for at least a year, register to attend Richland or Millikin, have earned a high school diploma or GED and have a minimum three-year gap in their education reflected through their transcripts.

The awards may be used to pay for tuition, course/program-related fees and/or books.

Those interested should apply at maconcountygives.org/scholarship-programs. The deadline is March 1.

For more information contact Kathy Carter at 217-220-1363 or send an email to kcarter@maconcountygives.org

People are also reading…

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

French baker uses algae in sweets to protect the planet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News