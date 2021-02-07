Scholarships available from Mount Zion Odd Fellows Lodge 300

MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion Odd Fellows Lodge 300 is seeking applications for scholarships to be awarded for the 2021-22 school year.
Students with a grade point average of “C” of above, who are planning on attending an accredited college, university of trade school, will be considered. Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of financial need and scholastic ability to students who are residents of Illinois and the United States.
Applications available by visiting www.ioof-il.gov. Applications must be received by March 1.
For more information contact Jon Thomas at secretary@mtzionoddfellows.org