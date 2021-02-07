 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scholarships available from Mount Zion Odd Fellows Lodge 300
0 comments
top story

Scholarships available from Mount Zion Odd Fellows Lodge 300

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion Odd Fellows Lodge 300 is seeking applications for scholarships to be awarded for the 2021-22 school year.

Students with a grade point average of “C” of above, who are planning on attending an accredited college, university of trade school, will be considered. Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of financial need and scholastic ability to students who are residents of Illinois and the United States.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Applications available by visiting www.ioof-il.gov. Applications must be received by March 1. 

For more information contact Jon Thomas at secretary@mtzionoddfellows.org

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News