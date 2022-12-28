School board accepting resumes for open seat

DECATUR — The Decatur Board of Education is now accepting resumes from individuals interested in filling the seat vacated by board member Regan Lewis, who resigned this week.

Lewis filed her resignation letter, effective immediately, at the end of the board's special open session meeting on Tuesday. Lewis’ family is moving outside the county to be closer to her husband’s job, she said, making her ineligible to serve on the Decatur board.

Interested applicants can submit their resume and letter of intent to board Secretary Melissa Bradford by emailing MBradford@dps61.org no later than noon on Friday, Jan. 6, according to a news release from the district.

After reviewing applications the board may appoint someone to the seat by a majority vote. The individual tapped for Lewis' open seat would serve the unexpired term through the next board election in April 2023.

To serve on the board individuals must be a United States citizen, a resident of the state of Illinois and a resident of the school district for at least one year preceding election. Applicants must also be at least 18 years of age, a registered voter, not a school trustee, and not a child sex offender as defined in Section 11-9.3 of the Criminal Code.

Board President Andrew Taylor told the Herald & Review on Tuesday board members have spoken with “a local community leader" who's expressed an interest in taking Lewis' seat. Taylor declined to name who that individual is, saying it would be "inappropriate" to release their name ahead of the board's vote.

According to Taylor, the board will vote on the appointment during its Jan. 10 meeting.

