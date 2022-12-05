 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School board candidate filing dates announced

DECATUR — Filing dates for school board candidates have been set for the April 4 municipal elections.

The dates are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Dec 13-16; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.

Candidates who wish to be in the lottery for first on the ballot must be in line by 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. All candidates who wish to be in the lottery for last place on the ballot must file between 4 and 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.

Candidates will file in the County clerk’s office at the Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St., Room 104, in Decatur.

The county clerk’s office will no longer notarize any candidate forms and cannot give advice on how to complete the forms or the legal qualifications for office.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

