DECATUR – The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education said goodbye on Tuesday to the attorney who served as the district's legal counsel for 12 years.

Brian Braun died on May 24.

Superintendent Rochelle Clark, holding back tears, told Braun's family members who attended Tuesday's regular meeting that Braun had given “so much” to Decatur Public Schools. Past board members Andrew Taylor, Regan Lewis, Sherri Perkins, Kendall Briscoe and Beth Nolan attended to show their respect.

Clark said she made “countless, countless” calls to Braun to ask his advice and he was always only a phone call away.

“Brian was my esteemed colleague and a remarkably knowledgeable and hardworking individual,” she said.

Lewis was the only past board member who chose to speak when Clark invited them to do so, and she said as an attorney herself, she learned much from Braun.

Clark and board secretary Melissa Bradford hugged Braun's family members as they presented them with a plaque commemorating his work for the board and told them five trees would be planted in Israel in his memory.

“We loved him dearly,” Bradford said.

As the board got down to business, they approved hiring Mistie Rodriguez to serve as principal at Eisenhower High School. Rodriguez was unable to attend the meeting, but board President Bill Clevenger said he hoped to introduce her to the community soon.

The board also approved a new contract with Aramark for food service for the upcoming school year, after a presentation in which Aramark's Scot Gregory showed the changes the company plans, with monthly limited-time offers of dishes such as Chipotle cheesy bean nachos, special events like “waffley Wednesday” and an increased variety of fruits and vegetables, along with a brief explanation of the national school lunch program's requirements for nutrition guidelines. Students can “build” their own meals as long as they choose at least one fruit or vegetable serving along with two other items such as proteins and grains, and in the high schools, Aramark will offer “meals to order,” with options of popular entrees. Regular feedback sessions with students will allow the company to alter food choices according to student preferences.

Board Vice President Jason Dion said one thing he had noticed was how much food students throw away from their school lunches, and Gregory said some buildings offer a “share table,” where students can place items they don't want for other students to take. Aramark hopes to increase the number of buildings with that option.

