School board meeting security guard errs in request to stop shooting video

DECATUR — A security guard at the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Tuesday told a member of the public that she couldn't take video of the meeting.

Ayn Owens, founder of History of the Heartland, was live-streaming the meeting to the organization's Facebook page for those who couldn't attend in person. The organization's board chairman, Bret Robertson, was also at the school board meeting to speak on the proposal to build a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park.

About half an hour into the meeting, Owens said, the guard approached her and said taking video was not allowed because people who were speaking had not granted their permission. Under the Open Meetings Act, governmental meetings are public unless the discussion meets strict exceptions allowing certain topics to be discussed in closed sessions. Public comments are not one of those exceptions. News media covering the same meeting were taking video and the district itself live-streams meetings, including the one held on July 12.

“We could all spend our time and energy on personal attacks, agendas and minor fines or we could continue the quest for doing the right thing for our community, neighborhoods and the students of Decatur Public School District 61,” Owens said. “Unfortunately, these continual missteps by our governing bodies continue to prevent trust, accuracy, and transparency within Decatur as a whole.”

Two board members told Owens after the meeting that video is allowed, she said.

District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said the security guard was in error.

“We’ve already had conversations with security to make sure it doesn’t happen again in the future,” she said.