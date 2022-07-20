School board set to move ahead with Lincoln Park site, president says

DECATUR — The proposal for building a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park is likely to move forward in spite of some community opposition and the objections of two school board members.

“Once we have possession of the land, we will have forums for people to come and give input on the school (features),” said Dan Oakes, president of the Decatur Public Schools board. “We're not going to have a forum as to whether or not we're buying it. We're an elected body and we function accordingly. I've never seen any political body that's trying to do something like this that asks for permission from the people that elected them to do the job.”

Decatur Public Schools resubmitted its application to the Illinois State Board of Education late Tuesday for approval to use COVID relief funds to construct the building.

The school district acknowledged on June 27 that officials were in discussions with the Decatur Park District about the possibility of replacing Dennis School's two campuses in the west end with one new building in Lincoln Park.

The project would be paid for with federal COVID relief funds. The district said it has received $76,304,698 in COVID funds. About half of that would be spent on the proposed new building.

People have appeared at park board, city council and school board meetings to express their feelings about the project, most of them stating their opposition.

When contacted Wednesday by the Herald & Review, two school board members also said they are opposed to the plan.

Al Scheider and Kevin Collins-Brown said they would prefer the district consider other sites or remodel existing properties owned by the district.

Before the news came out that the district was working on the Dennis School proposal, the board voted in May to put on hold planned renovations of American Dreamer STEM Academy. The project had been designed and a low bidder chosen, but the project costs were considerably higher than anticipated and the board rejected the bid, citing "funding, logistical and scheduling" issues.

“I feel a new school is not top priority at this time,” Collins-Brown said. “(American Dreamer STEM Academy) is in dire need of repairs, as are some of the other buildings. We need to focus on repairs, needed playground equipment, and student performance. A new building doesn’t change student outcomes. I also find it disheartening to destroy the oldest park in Decatur to build a school which could be empty in 100 years (due to declining enrollment). This will be too disruptive to that community of citizens. I find the reactions from the community to be a wake-up call to the other board members they need to be transparent and need to start communicating with, and listening to, the stakeholders who voted for them.”

Scheider said he's opposed to the idea of building in a park and would prefer to look at other options.

“I'm definitely opposed to using Lincoln Park, that's where I stand right now,” Scheider said “I think we should look at a lot of options of how we use the money and also whether we build a building for Dennis or renovate.”

Messages left for board members Alana Banks, Jason Dion and Vice President Andrew Taylor were not returned before the Herald & Review went to press Wednesday afternoon. Regan Lewis said she had nothing to add.

The ISBE informed the district on Monday that it had put on hold its approval of the building project, which is contingent on using COVID-related funds. The school district filed an amended request to use federal grant money for the construction of a new school on Tuesday with the understanding the required updates would result in ISBE approval for a third time.

“It had been approved twice,” Oakes said. “Then we were told that ISBE made a mistake and they were denying it, and we asked some more questions and they got back to us and said OK, if you resubmit it, we will approve it, which we did last night.”

It's not unusual, he said, for grant applications to be sent back and forth a couple of times for revisions. Oakes believes the approval should come within a few days, and once the district has that, the process will begin to create an intergovernmental agreement with the Decatur Park District to buy Lincoln Park.

The Decatur Park District Board met on Wednesday, during which several people stated their opposition to the plan. The board did not discuss the proposal.

Decatur Park District Executive Director​ Clay Gerhard said after the meeting that the park district and board had no additional comments regarding Lincoln Park or the school district’s ongoing communications with the Illinois State Board of Education.

"We're waiting for additional information," Gerhard said.

Meanwhile, Oakes said the district has been doing their “due diligence” by seeking reports on underground utilities, wildlife that may live in the park, and infrastructure needs.

There is no evidence that eagles nest in the area, for example, Oakes said, and the title to the land is clear with no liens, though that's being double-checked to be certain. The area is also not classified as a flood plain according to reports the board has received so far.

There is no plan, he said, for Crea, Tuttle and Siegel streets to be used for access to the school, as they are too narrow. The plan is for Lincoln Park Drive to be the main access to the proposed building, and it will have to be widened to allow two school buses to pass.

Other options that were considered, Oakes said, were rejected for various reasons: the former Garfield Montessori School building in South Shores is being used for the district's preschool classes and is too far from the Dennis attendance boundary; sale of the former Durfee Magnet School on West Grand Avenue is pending and that, too, is too far from Dennis; Woodrow Wilson Junior High, near Lincoln Park in the West End, is too deteriorated to be salvaged and is owned by a private party. Neither Dennis School's original building on West Main Street or the second campus on West Wood Street have the space to build on and expand. If the new school plan is completed, those two buildings will be put on the market and not left to deteriorate.

When the decision was made to expand Dennis to two campuses, he said, it was to relieve crowded conditions at the West Main Street building, but so many more students have moved into Dennis' attendance boundary that now both buildings are overcrowded.

Mark Peters, a resident of the Lincoln Park neighborhood and member of Lincoln Park Advocates, a group opposed to the project, said he was pleased that ISBE was taking another look at the application to use COVID relief funds for the building.

“However, I am disappointed that Decatur Public Schools' response is to shrug this off as essentially a clerical error,” Peters said. “ISBE handed DPS61 a perfect opportunity to gracefully adjust its position to more closely align to the will of the voters. I'm sure ISBE could bear the weight of being the bad guy. It is telling that (Superintendent) Rochelle Clark states that this project 'will serve hundreds of current DPS students' when there are thousands in the district.”

Clark's remark, part of the statement released by the district on Tuesday when ISBE requested a re-application, was, “We are pleased that we are working through this hiccup to continue with a project that will serve hundreds of current DPS students as well as families in our community for generations to come.”

Macon County Board member Shad Edwards, who has been vocal in his opposition to the proposal and has written several lengthy statements on Facebook stating his opposition, said he's not against a new building. It's the way in which it's been handled.

“You have a public that has felt left out of a decision that has been in process since December,” he said “They weren't consulted, it wasn't discussed with them, so that's issue No. 1, and it's hard to go back when you leave the public out since December and don't inform them until late June, and it's hard for them to get the information they need so they have the answers they want.”