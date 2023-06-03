DECATUR — By the end of the 1920s, the school in Maroa that housed grades K-12 in one building was so overcrowded that the state of Illinois threatened to remove its accreditation.

The district put a referendum on the ballot, which passed, and built a new Maroa Community High School. In September 1930, a little more than a year into the Great Depression, a time capsule was placed into the cornerstone.

“We know what's in there,” said archivist Tina Horve, who found the list of items in the Sept. 20, 1930 edition of the Decatur Herald & Review. “It's in a metal box and soldered shut and it seems dry, but you know water can get in anywhere.”

Buildings and Grounds Director Keith Garner cut off the solder on three sides prior to the public event, saving the final cut for the moment of truth.

The box contained a dollar bill and several coins from the era, blueprints of the high school, a yearbook, a copy of the ballot with the referendum and two newspapers, all in good condition, though Horve said she could smell dampness on the paper items.

“It came out of the cornerstone on May 5 and I knew everybody was anxious to get in there,” Horve said. “We just wanted to get the stuff out of there and if it was damaged, start preservation work on it. And it's a time capsule, so it's exciting.”

The items will be placed on display in a glass case.

The building that was Maroa Community High School served as the Maroa-Forsyth High School, too, until the current building opened in 2004 and the former high school building became the middle school. A new middle school was opened last year, and the old building is being demolished.

A new time capsule was placed in the new middle school, on an interior wall behind a picture that directs the future occupants to the capsule's location. It contains a Chromebook, commonly used by today's students, which might be so outdated by the time that capsule is opened that those people of the future won't even know what it is, Horve said with a chuckle.

Robert Gentle's grandparents, William T. and Margaret McLean, were at the event where the 1930 time capsule was placed in the cornerstone, and he attended the opening of it on Thursday with members of his family, including sixth grader Max McLean, who is William and Margaret's great-great-great-grandson.

“I didn't know they had attended until the last two or three months,” Gentle said. “There was a picture that was taken, and they were in the picture.”

Gentle also attended Maroa-Forsyth schools from third grade until his high school graduation in 1951.

“What's interesting is, he has his grandmother's diaries from those years,” said his daughter, Debbie Gentle McKirahan. “So he pulled that diary out from September of 1930.”

“She said (in the diary), 'Will and I attended the cornerstone laying,'” Gentle said.

