School bus cleaning is more intense during COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASSUMPTION – Central A&M schools had a plan for transporting students on buses safely during the pandemic.

Superintendent DeAnn Heck said masks would be required and buses would make more trips in order to have fewer students on them at a time.

Then the district decided to go to fully remote learning for the first quarter, at least. However, buses are still being used to deliver school meals to students, and after each trip, each bus is thoroughly cleaned, she said.

With so many school districts using remote learning this fall, a lot of school buses and drivers are sitting idle, and in the few districts still open for in-person learning, cleaning is a constant task.