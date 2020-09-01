School bus cleaning is more intense during COVID-19

ASSUMPTION – Central A&M schools had a plan for transporting students on buses safely during the pandemic.
Superintendent DeAnn Heck said masks would be required and buses would make more trips in order to have fewer students on them at a time.
Then the district decided to go to fully remote learning for the first quarter, at least. However, buses are still being used to deliver school meals to students, and after each trip, each bus is thoroughly cleaned, she said.
With so many school districts using remote learning this fall, a lot of school buses and drivers are sitting idle, and in the few districts still open for in-person learning, cleaning is a constant task.
“We are cleaning the buses after the morning and afternoon routes. At this time we don't have more routes, but we do have fewer students riding the bus, and more parents driving their kids to school,” said Travis Roundcount, superintendent of Mount Zion schools. “We understand parents might change those arrangements throughout the year and allow their kids to ride the bus if they feel things are getting safer. We might also have fewer kids riding the bus if or when we have positive cases in our student population during this school year. We will be prepared to run two tier bus routes for K-6 students if that is needed.”
The parochial schools – St. Teresa High School, Holy Family, Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Patrick Catholic grade schools, Lutheran School Association and Decatur Christian School – are open for in-person learning, but parents drive their kids and the schools don't offer bus transportation.
Maroa-Forsyth schools posted its bus procedures on the district web page, which encourages students and parents to provide their own transportation to and from school.
Those who ride the bus are screened by a monitor before entering a bus (temperature checks done and hand sanitizer distributed); students have assigned seats; family members will be seated together whenever practical; all drivers and students will be required to wear a mask during transportation; windows will be open for cross ventilation when possible; and routes will be adjusted to accommodate as needed.
It also states that drivers will will wipe down high touch surfaces and that buses will be fogged after each route.
Decatur Public Schools does not employ bus drivers directly. The district has a contract with Alltown Bus Service Inc. and while students are learning remotely, there is no need for the service. Bus maintenance is Alltown's responsibility when the buses are in use.
At Sangamon Valley, classes won't begin until Sept. 8. Remodeling at the buildings was delayed due to COVID-19, and the school board decided at its August meeting to delay the start of school to allow that work to be finished and for a thorough cleaning before students arrive. For K-5, in-person learning will be as normal as possible. Grades 6-12 will be divided in A and B groups and attend classes on alternating days. Students could also choose remote learning.
"With the number of students that chose remote learning and our middle school and high school students attending on an A/B schedule, it was not necessary to add additional routes or stagger start times," said Bob Meadows, superintendent of Sangamon Valley. "We will have approximately 40 students per bus."
Warrensburg-Latham schools are fully remote for the first quarter, while Cerro Gordo schools are offering a choice of remote or in-person classes.
Superintendent Brett Robinson said about 80 percent of students opted for in-person learning. Students wear masks on buses and family members are seated together. All the students have socially-distanced assigned seats on buses.
___________________________________________________________
My town: Joey Wagner
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.