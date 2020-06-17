School reopening guidelines coming soon. Will include use of masks.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — State education officials said Wednesday they'll have recommendations for schools resuming operations for the 2020-2021 school year by the end of this month and possibly as soon as Thursday.

The state plans to urge schools to resume face-to-face learning as much as possible which will mean that both faculty and students will be required to use face masks.

State officials have been working for weeks to develop guidelines for schools to reopen in the fall after the coronavirus pandemic forced an end to classroom instruction this spring. Schools provided remote instruction to students to complete the school year although educators agreed that in-person instruction is far preferable.

At a meeting of the Illinois State Board of Education Wednesday, Brenda Dixon, chief of research and development for ISBE, said the state "will encourage districts to provide in-district learning in the fall to the greatest extent possible."

But state Superintendent Carmen Ayala noted that with 852 school districts in the state, one set of guidelines won't work for everyone.