DECATUR — If the project to convert the former Garfield School on West Grand Avenue into a senior living center is successful, it will give new life to the only unused building in the school district that Decatur Public Schools still owns.
District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said the district is working with the developer, who is believed to be Bywater Development Group based in St. Louis, Mo., on the project.
Repurposing the former school building fits in with the Decatur school board's policy of selling or demolishing empty buildings to avoid leaving them to deteriorate and cause blight, said Swarthout.
The building on Grand Avenue was Garfield School until 2000, when the Garfield Montessori School moved its program and its name to the former John Adams School in South Shores and Durfee Magnet School moved into the building on Grand.
Under the BOLD Facilities Plan of former Superintendent Paul Fregeau, Garfield and Enterprise's Montessori programs were combined into Montessori Academy for Peace and moved to the former Thomas Jefferson Middle School. Other buildings were closed and consolidated. Durfee closed and the students were sent back to their home schools. Stevenson School was consolidated with Parsons School, but the building is in use now by Futures Unlimited and Milligan Academy, alternative education programs of the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education. Oak Grove School consolidated with Franklin and the name was changed to Franklin Grove to reflect that. Oak Grove's building was torn down and a new American Dreamer STEM Academy will be built on that site.
Other former school buildings have been bought and reused by others, including the former Roosevelt Junior High, now transformed into apartments, not far from Durfee's building on West Grand Avenue.
Woodrow Wilson Junior High in the west end is part of a deal between the city of Decatur and Decatur schools. The city bought the property from Macon County after it was foreclosed on for unpaid property tax and will demolish the building, then sell the property to Decatur schools for half the cost of the demolition. The building had been owned by an out-of-state investor for many years, but left to decay and had become unsafe.
The former Centennial/Coppenbarger school building is no longer owned by the district, Swarthout said.
