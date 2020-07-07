School shutdowns delayed some students getting their drivers licenses

WARRENSBURG — Most teens eagerly anticipate their 16th birthday with full expectation that it will mean a trip to acquire their driver's license.
Teens who turned 16 in recent months, however, had to wait thanks to schools, and almost everything else, being shut down for COVID-19.
“It's definitely halted our time with the teacher,” said Jayden Newton, who turned 16 on April 3. “But it's given me more time to drive with my parents, so I've gotten more experience behind the wheel overall. But I'm really glad we're getting to do it now, because otherwise we'd have to wait until next school year and be behind all the other kids.”
Jayden's mother, Bridget Mears, said he was originally scheduled to complete his behind-the-wheel training two weeks before his birthday, but school ended before he could. The family went ahead and bought him a car of his own from a family friend, and he's been driving with a parent in that car so he'd be used to it before he got his license.
For the first time, his high school, Warrensburg-Latham, is offering behind-the-wheel during summer, said Aaron Fricke, the drivers education teacher.
“A lot of schools are in this boat right now,” Fricke said. “We're 35 kids behind where we needed to be because of the shutdown, and trying to scramble as a district. We have two temporary teachers to finish these kids up. It's stressful to try to get that done, and parents are getting frustrated.”
In Illinois, students have to hold a permit for nine months before taking the licensing test, and the students who didn't have time to take their permit test before the shutdown couldn't even use the time to get some extra driving practice with parents as Jayden did.
A plus for most area kids, however, is that their drivers education teacher, if certified to do so, can give them the written and driving test, which saves time at the Secretary of State driving facility. They can just go in with their paperwork and obtain a license. They still might have to wait in a long line, as the offices have just reopened and the backlog is substantial, but not as long as if they also had to take the tests.
Fricke spends most of his days on behind-the-wheel training of students, and he has to schedule the kids in order of their birthdays, leaving some waiting their turn. He knows it's frustrating, especially when kids want to get summer jobs and their parents want them to be able to drive themselves.
Eisenhower High School students had mostly already taken their permit test and just had some loose ends to tie up in the classroom portion of the course, said Andrew Wagers, who teaches drivers education. Summer behind-the-wheel classes are normal at Eisenhower.
“I'm optimistic we will (catch up),” he said. “I think we'll be really close to being on time in the fall, provided nothing else changes, and we don't have another spike in cases and have to dial back on activities.”
Jayden's classmate, Austin Cohen, turned 16 on April 16 but he isn't behind.
“I got into drivers ed late, so I wasn't going to get my license until July 11, anyway,” he said “This hasn't affected me that much.”
How much do superintendents in Macon County get paid?
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!