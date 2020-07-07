School shutdowns delayed some students getting their drivers licenses

“A lot of schools are in this boat right now,” Fricke said. “We're 35 kids behind where we needed to be because of the shutdown, and trying to scramble as a district. We have two temporary teachers to finish these kids up. It's stressful to try to get that done, and parents are getting frustrated.”

In Illinois, students have to hold a permit for nine months before taking the licensing test, and the students who didn't have time to take their permit test before the shutdown couldn't even use the time to get some extra driving practice with parents as Jayden did.

A plus for most area kids, however, is that their drivers education teacher, if certified to do so, can give them the written and driving test, which saves time at the Secretary of State driving facility. They can just go in with their paperwork and obtain a license. They still might have to wait in a long line, as the offices have just reopened and the backlog is substantial, but not as long as if they also had to take the tests.