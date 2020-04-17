Schools to remain closed for academic year as Pritzker says virus not yet at peak

“Our school buildings may be closed, but the hearts and the minds of our teachers and students are wide open,” Illinois Superintendent of Schools Carmen Ayala said. “This pandemic has altered the fabric of how we teach, how we learn and how we connect, but it has not shaken the core of what our schools do, and that is to take care of Illinois’ children and prepare them for what is next.”

She added state officials do not “expect” students to learn everything they would have this year had in-person classes continued. The agency plans to release guidance to assist schools address “learning loss.”

Also Friday:

● Ezike said while some individual hospitals in Illinois may be at capacity, not all in a particular area are. IDPH divided the state’s 211 hospitals into 11 regions, and “there’s no region that has no beds,” she said.

● Residents experiencing symptoms can find information about where they may get tested on the IDPH website at dph.illinois.gov\COVID19.

“Please, for people who are experiencing illness and want to get tested, I do want to alert that we do have increased testing capacity,” Ezike said.