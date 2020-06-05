Scovill Zoo opens and camps are back on in Phase 3 🐐 🐊🐺🐧🎠

Illinois has been gradually reopening businesses in phases after Gov. J.B. Pritzker first issued a stay-at-home order in March. It was extended twice.

The third stage of the five-part Restore Illinois program meant a return of manufacturing and retail sales, outdoor restaurant dining and social gatherings of no more than 10 people who keep at least 6 feet apart from one another and wear face masks.

Callie's mother, Julie, said that Callie would like to have a lot more animals of her own than she already does, and she hopes the zoo camp will help satisfy that urge at least a little.

“We've had some friends that have done it and raved about program,” Julie Hovis said. And, she added, Callie is ready to get out of the house.