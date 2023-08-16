MONTICELLO — A ceremony to dedicate a portion of Interstate 72 in memory of Officer Chris Oberheim will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Monticello High School.

Oberheim, a Decatur native, died in the line of duty on May 19, 2021, while responding to a domestic violence call in Champaign, where he served on the police force. He was 44. The section of I-72 between Decatur and Champaign will be designated "Officer Chris Oberheim Memorial Highway."