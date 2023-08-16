MONTICELLO — A ceremony to dedicate a portion of Interstate 72 in memory of Officer Chris Oberheim will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Monticello High School.
Illinois lawmakers approved a resolution naming the portion of Interstate 72 between Decatur and Champaign for slain Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim in April.
