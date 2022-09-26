 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senior Fair planned for Sept. 29

DECATUR — Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., will host a Senior Fair from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

Sponsored by Sen. Doris Turner, the fair will be a one-stop shop for services for seniors.

“There are a wide variety of resources available to seniors, but not everyone is aware of them,” said Turner, D-Springfield. “Our goal is to help connect our neighbors with resources and information to help them stay safe, informed and healthy.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

