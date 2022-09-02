Shampine scholarship benefits a dozen students

Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly is proud to announce distribution of $7,000 to 12 recipients of the 2022 Michael E. Shampine Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship was open to affiliate union members and their immediate family who plan to enroll in higher education, vocational trade schools or apprentice programs. It was named after former assembly president Michael Shampine, who passed away in 2007.

Ethan Mann and Taylor Prasun were each awarded the maximum amount of $1,000

Mann is a graduate of Bement High School and is attending Illinois State University studying history. His father, Jacob Mann, is a member of Laborers Local 159.

Prasun is a graduate of St. Teresa High School and attends Bradley University studying nursing. Her father, Joshua Prasun, is a member of the United Association Plumbers & Pipefitters (UA) Local 137.

Ten other applicants were award $500.

Madison Sapp is a graduate of Meridian High School and plans to seek a degree in psychology. Her parents, Josh and Mary Sapp, are both members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 146.

Madelyn Mann is a graduate of MacArthur High School and is attending the University of Kent as a PhD student. Her father, Jacob Mann, is a member of Laborers Local 159.

Lamarcus Williams is enrolled at the Midstate Electrical Training Center (METC) as an apprentice and plans to become a journeyman wireman. He is a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 146.

Alexis Kent is a graduate of Taylorville High School and and studying speech and hearing science at the University of Illinois. Her father, Barry Kent, is a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) Local 916.

Carson Jarrett is a graduate of Pawnee High School and is attending the University of Illinois pursuing a degree in biology. He father, Jeff Jarrett, is a member of the International Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 270.

Jennifer Grafelman is a graduate of Farmington High School and is attending Walden University pursuing a master’s degree in public administration. She is employed at the Illinois Department of Transportation and is a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) Local 916.

Reiley Doty is a graduate Mount Zion High School and attending Judson University. She currently works at NASA Johnson Space Center in Texas. Her father, Jason Drake, is a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 146.

Makenzie Franklin is a graduate of Warrensburg-Latham High School and attending Maryville University. Her mother, Teri Franklin, is a member of the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants, Local 4324.

Sierra Hiser is a graduate of Mount Zion High School and attending Blackburn College. Her mother, Debbie Hiser, is a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 51.

Natalie Frederick is a graduate of Shelbyville High School attending Lake Land College. Her father, Nathan Frederick, is a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 146.

Since its inception in 2007, $59,625 in scholarships and grants have been awarded to 85 students representing 21 unions.

Donations can be sent directly to: Michael E. Shampine Memorial Scholarship, c/o The Community Foundation, 101 S. Main, Suite 400, Decatur, IL 62523.

For more information, contact Michael E. Shampine Memorial Scholarship chair Amy Rueff at 217-433-5126.