Shampine scholarships awarded to 12 Central Illinois students

Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly is proud to announce distribution of $6,500 to 12 recipients of the 2021 Michael E. Shampine Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship was open to affiliate union members and their immediate family who plan to enroll in higher education, vocational trade schools or apprentice programs.

It was named after the passing of the assembly's dedicated president, Michael Shampine, who passed away in 2007.

Those receiving scholarships are:

Terrence Tally, $1,000, will graduate from Eisenhower High School and plans to attend the University of Illinois to study computer science. His mother, Roberta Tally, is a member of the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistances Local 4324.

Lakin Boehm, $500, is a graduate of PORTA High School and attends Lincoln Land Community College in nursing. Her father, John Boehm, is a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 137.

Reiley Doty, $500, is a graduate of Mount Zion High School and attends Judson University. She currently works at NASA Johnson Space Center in Texas. Her father, Jason Drake, is a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 146.

Dawson Kostenski, $500, will graduate from Mount Zion High School and plans to attend Parkland College to study aviation. His father, Dave Kostenski, is a member of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Local 768.

Emily Morrison, $500, is a graduate of Taylorville High School and attends Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. Her father, Ben Morrison, is a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 146.

Owen Morrison, $500, is a graduate of Taylorville High School and will attend Florida Gulf Coast University to study marine science. His father, Ben Morrison, is a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 146.

Ciera Perry, $500, will graduate from Okaw Valley High School and plans to attend Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville to study nursing. Her father, Nicholas Perry, is a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 146.

Tristen Peters, $500, is a graduate of Cerro Gordo High School and attends Richland Community College. Her father, Matthew Peters, is a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 137.

Taylor Prasun, $500, is a graduate of St. Teresa High School and attends Bradley University to study nursing. Her father, Joshua Prasun is a member of the United Association Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 137.

Morgan Wayne, $500, will graduate from Lutheran School Association and plans to attend Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville to become a pharmacist. Her mom, Michelle Wayne, is a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 146.

Bekiredamje Williams, $500, will graduate from Maroa-Forsyth High School and plans to get a degree in biology. Her father, Bemajedareki Williams, is a member of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 674.

Lamarcus Williams, $500, is a member of United Steel Workers Local 193G and is enrolled in an apprenticeship program of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 146.

Since its inception in 2007, $52,625 in scholarships and grants have been awarded to 85 students representing 21 different unions. The memorial scholarship is kept in a donor advised fund at The Community Foundation. Donations can be sent directly to: Michael E. Shampine Memorial Scholarship, c/o The Community Foundation, 101 S. Main, Suite 400, Decatur, IL 62523.

Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly is a central labor council of the AFL-CIO and is made up of 37 local unions. They represent approximately 13,000 union members and retirees in Macon County. The mission of the AFL-CIO Central Labor Council is to organize in the community to promote social justice for all working people.

For more information, contact Michael E. Shampine Memorial Scholarship chair Amy Rueff at 217-433-5126.

