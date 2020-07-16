Shelbyville school board member steps down after Facebook comments
Shelbyville school board member steps down after Facebook comments

SHELBYVILLE — A member of the Shelbyville school board has stepped down.

The resignation of Keith Boehm was announced at the school board meeting Thursday.

Herald & Review media partner WCIA reported Boehm made comments on a Facebook post that the school board said were unacceptable.

School Board President Rob Bosgraaf told WCIA the nature of the comments were discriminatory and racist. The conduct was found to be against the board's standards of conduct, WCIA reported. 

Boehm’s ​term started in April 2019 and would have ended in April 2023.

