Shelbyville school board member steps down after Facebook comments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — A member of the Shelbyville school board has stepped down.

The resignation of Keith Boehm was announced at the school board meeting Thursday.

Herald & Review media partner WCIA reported Boehm made comments on a Facebook post that the school board said were unacceptable.

School Board President Rob Bosgraaf told WCIA the nature of the comments were discriminatory and racist. The conduct was found to be against the board's standards of conduct, WCIA reported.

Boehm’s ​term started in April 2019 and would have ended in April 2023.

The 24 most unusual town names in Illinois

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0