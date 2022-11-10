Shelter animals to benefit Warrensburg-Latham second graders' kindness

Second grader Jessica Kaler reads a letter her class at Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School helped write to the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center to recognize World Kindness Day.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Shown are some of the items Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School second grade classes collected to donate to the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Second grader Mia Fink raises her hand to talk about why her class is donating items to the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center in recognition of World Kindness Day at Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Second grader Harmony Campbell talks about why her class is donating items to the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center in recognition of World Kindness Day at Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School in Warrensburg on Thursday.
World Kindness Day was introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, a coalition of nations’ kindness NGOs. It is observed in many countries, including Canada, Australia, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.
“This is a project the second grade likes to do because they do love their animals so much,” said second grade teacher Caryn Fuiten. “Animals give us joy.”
The school’s motto, read over the PA every morning by Principal Laura Wentworth, is “Work hard and be kind,” and kindness extends to animals as well as other humans, Fuiten said. Her students write in their journals every day and address their letters to her two rescue dogs, Gus and Pee Wee, and the dogs write back.
Animals in the shelter might be sad and lonely with no family to love them, said Allison Valencia, so the toys, treats and blankets are meant to let them know people care about them, and to make them more comfortable while they wait to be adopted.
“It’s World Kindness Day and we hope all the animals in the shelter will be OK,” said Harmony Campbell. “We hope the donations will help the animals.”
“Animals that need help, we can help save them,” said Kinley Beard.
“We try to be kind, no matter what, especially in this school,” said Jessica Kaler.
The students have been bringing in their donations all week, and on Saturday, any students whose parents can get them there will meet at the shelter in the afternoon to drop off the donations, Fuiten said. The kids also wrote a letter to the shelter and its animals explaining why they chose that as their project.
“We did this last year, too,” said Carla Hymes, who teaches one of the other second grade classes. “We think it’s a good way that the kiddos can learn to think about others instead of always focusing on themselves, to kind of think about other people and to be mindful to help others out, including animals.”
