Shelter animals to benefit Warrensburg-Latham second graders' kindness

WARRENSBURG — Anson Ernst has two fish already, but when a homeless cat and dog started hanging around his family’s home, it wasn’t long before they weren’t homeless anymore.

“I adopted them both,” said Anson, a second grader at Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School. “And I give them cuddles every day.”

Nov. 13 is World Kindness Day, and to mark the occasion, the three second grade classes at the school collected treats, toys, blankets, collars and leashes for animals at Macon County Animal Control and Care Center.

World Kindness Day was introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, a coalition of nations’ kindness NGOs. It is observed in many countries, including Canada, Australia, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.

“This is a project the second grade likes to do because they do love their animals so much,” said second grade teacher Caryn Fuiten. “Animals give us joy.”

The school’s motto, read over the PA every morning by Principal Laura Wentworth, is “Work hard and be kind,” and kindness extends to animals as well as other humans, Fuiten said. Her students write in their journals every day and address their letters to her two rescue dogs, Gus and Pee Wee, and the dogs write back.

Animals in the shelter might be sad and lonely with no family to love them, said Allison Valencia, so the toys, treats and blankets are meant to let them know people care about them, and to make them more comfortable while they wait to be adopted.

“It’s World Kindness Day and we hope all the animals in the shelter will be OK,” said Harmony Campbell. “We hope the donations will help the animals.”

“Animals that need help, we can help save them,” said Kinley Beard.

“We try to be kind, no matter what, especially in this school,” said Jessica Kaler.

The students have been bringing in their donations all week, and on Saturday, any students whose parents can get them there will meet at the shelter in the afternoon to drop off the donations, Fuiten said. The kids also wrote a letter to the shelter and its animals explaining why they chose that as their project.

“We did this last year, too,” said Carla Hymes, who teaches one of the other second grade classes. “We think it’s a good way that the kiddos can learn to think about others instead of always focusing on themselves, to kind of think about other people and to be mindful to help others out, including animals.”