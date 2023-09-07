MOUNT ZION – At only 7, Shoni Anderson has already beaten leukemia and written a book.

She'll have her first book signing 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at McGaughey Elementary School in Mount Zion, followed by another from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Sullivan United Methodist Church.

The book is called “Warrior Princess,” because staff at the hospital where she spent so much time during her illness called her that.

“I wanted to help other children that might be going through the same thing as me,” Shoni said.

When Shoni was first diagnosed at age 5, said her mother, Becky Clayton-Anderson, the nurses had lots of nicknames for her: Shoni Baloney, Pepperoni, Shon-Shine.

“They all talked about how brave she was, and they called her Warrior and Princess and we just kind of put it together,” Clayton-Anderson said. “She was tough and she was sweet, and she was a lot of everything.”

Shoni is the youngest of seven, five that are Jeff and Becky's children together and two step-siblings. She's named after basketball player Shoni Schimmel who is Native American, like Becky's family, and the Anderson Tribe is what the family calls itself. A banner in the family home's front yard proclaims Shoni's victory over leukemia, and a stone next to it quotes Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

Faith is a cornerstone of the family's life.

During her illness, every fever or cold was a cause for real concern, and during a hospitalization for pneumonia in January 2023, when someone suggested that Clayton-Anderson should write a book, Shoni overheard and said she wanted to write one. She dictated and her mother wrote down what she said. At first, Clayton-Anderson didn't think of actually trying to publish it, but her eldest daughter urged her to pursue that idea.

A teacher at Mount Zion High School who published a book suggested Gatekeeper Press out of Tampa, Fla. The book was published in July and is available on Amazon, but Clayton-Anderson wanted to hold off on spreading the news and holding a book signing until September, Leukemia Awareness Month, and also because this month Shoni is having her central port removed. She's doing so well that doctors decided to remove it early. It had been scheduled for December.

“The sooner we get it out, the better,” Clayton-Anderson said. “If she were to get any kind of infection with her port in, we'd have to be admitted to the hospital because infection can run through her body very quickly with a central line.”

Shoni said she feels “great” and she's energetic and active, playing with friends after school. She'll undergo regular checkups monthly for a while, which will then change to every six months, and eventually be annually. Her hair has grown back and came back curly, though it used to be straight.

When Shoni lost her hair, Clayton-Anderson said, both parents were a little worried about her being teased at school, but her friends rallied around her and there were only a couple of minor incidents. Shoni herself handled the hair loss with her usual courage and strength. The cover of the book shows Shoni, hairless and thin, looking into a mirror where the healthy Shoni with hair is looking back at her. The illustrations were provided by Gatekeeper Press illustrator Olena Tkachenko, who worked with the Andersons to accurately capture Shoni's life.

“You can see the darkness around my eyes,” Shoni said of the “sick” version of herself. “It's really dark because I'd been in the hospital.”

The family doesn't have a lot of copies of the book to sell at the book signings, and Clayton-Anderson suggested buying a copy online ahead of time if you plan to come to the events to make sure you have one.