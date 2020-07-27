Shorter school day, temperature checks in store for Clinton students

CLINTON — Daily temperature checks, an earlier end to the school day, face masks and a choice between in-person or remote learning are among the differences students in Clinton Unit 15 school district will see when school resumes
Online registration is under way for Clinton students and in-school registration will take place on Aug. 6. Parents will need to choose between in-person or remote learning, according to documents the district distributed Monday and posted on its website.
The district said online registration is the preferred method. For those who want to register in person, that can be done from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 407 S. Jackson St.; Douglas Elementary School, 905 E. Main St.; Clinton Elementary School, 680 Illini Drive; Clinton Junior High School, 701 Illini Drive; and Clinton High School, 1200 State Route 54 West.
As directed by the state, face coverings will be required, with some exceptions, and social distancing measures will be followed, including limits of no more than 50 people in one space, including buses.
School start times will remain the same, but the school day will end at 1:30 p.m. That may change, depending on state directives.
The district’s reopening plan was put together with help from a 35-member Opening Strategy Team that considered directives and suggestions from the Illinois State Board of Education, Illinois Department of Public Health, the governor’s office, DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department and surveys of parents and staff.
“The hope is that it can be amended with fewer restrictions as health trends move in a positive direction,” the district said in a statement on its website. “The district will become less restrictive as the state becomes less restrictive. The district will become more restrictive as the state becomes more restrictive.”
The district plans to limit hallway traffic, locker use and student movement from room to room as much as possible.
School personnel will check students’ temperatures when they arrive at school each day.
In addition, parents will be expected to check for symptoms other than fever and keep children home who are experiencing symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, headache or sore throat. School
Although remote learning is not recommended by the district, it is being offered for those who choose not to send their students to school.
Families who select this option should plan on remote learning for the entire first semester. However, the district may end remote learning if it deems such action to be appropriate based on health trends and other safety measures.
Families considering remote learning who have concerns about internet access should contact their school principal as soon as possible.
The district emphasized that remote learning this fall will be different than the remote learning instituted on an emergency basis in spring. This fall, students learning remotely will be expected to be engaged daily, turn in assignments on time and be graded.
