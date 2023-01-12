Show choirs back in step at Mount Zion Invitational this weekend

DECATUR — During the two years of COVID limitations, show choir was a different experience.

Performers thrive on the presence of an audience, said Isabella Harunas, a senior at MacArthur High School who is part of Elite Energy, and competitions were held via video instead of in person. Singing and dancing, in a mask, to a camera, just wasn't the same. Performers even had to re-learn their “stage expressions” after being behind masks so long.

“Without having an audience, the performing aspect wasn't the same,” Harunas said. “We feed off the audience, and with no audience, you have to perform like there is an audience there. Honestly, I think COVID, even though it hurt us a lot, there were a lot of negative things, the group kind of came together. So we would have to feed off our own energy and kind of hype ourselves up and be the audience and the performers at the same time.”

This year, show choir is back to normal, and Elite Energy will be part of the Mount Zion Midwest Show Choir Invitational, held at Mount Zion High School this Friday and Saturday. The middle school groups begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, with high school groups, including unisex, small groups and large groups, from 8 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are available at the door at $15 for Friday, $20 for Saturday or $30 for both days. High school finals begin at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Concerns for safety took up a lot of their attention during the COVID years, Harunas said, because even as they were able to return to in-person competitions, they had to take precautions. The positive side of all that, though, was that they became a tighter group and learned how to give their best performance no matter what the challenges were.

Erik Taylor, director of Mount Zion Swingsations, who are hosting the invitational, said this will be the 41st event, and groups are coming from throughout Illinois as well as nearby states.

“These kids are great leaders in the school and in their communities,” Taylor said. “We have athletes, we have poms, we have honor scholars, and they spend a lot of their time with show choir. It speaks volumes for them that they can do all this and still maintain their grades.”

Besides rehearsals and competitions, show choirs have to raise their own funds for entry fees, costumes and other expenses, which means parents have to pitch in, Taylor said. Families work at Majestic Bingo to raise money and until the last couple of years, also had a booth at Decatur Celebration that provided significant funding. When that ended, it meant they had to find other ways to raise money.

Elite Energy used to be affiliated with Eisenhower High School, but Decatur Public Schools did not fund it, said Chan Smalley, board president of the show choir. The school provided a space for rehearsals, but all funding had to be raised by participants and their families. Now the show choir has its own space in a strip mall on North Main Street in Decatur and draws students from schools throughout the area.

It's the same at Mount Zion, Taylor said. All funding must be raised by Swingsations and it can be daunting, but commitment is a hallmark of show choir.

“The reason I do this is because I love performing,” said Alex Current, a junior at Mount Zion High School. “I have a lot of fun with it and nothing makes me happier than being on stage and seeing the crowd, and being up there with my friends. There's a big social aspect to it with all the people in the group, and laughing and making memories.”

It is a lot of work, said Kolbi Allen, also a junior at Mount Zion. But she has learned to organize her time around show choir, and it's worth it to her.

“I've grown up with a lot of people in the group and when they started doing it, I thought, maybe I'll like that, too,” Allen said. “It was something I immediately grew attached to. If I quit show choir today, I don't know what I'd do. You get in such a habit of coming to practice every Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 9, and then you come to the point where it becomes habit and it becomes a big part of your life.”

