Significance of Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation resonates in Macon County

DECATUR — Rich Hansen teaches history at Mount Zion High School, and the nomination and confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court has been an important topic.

His Contemporary America class is on current events, and on Fridays they spend some time talking about what's in the news.

“I think it's historic,” Hansen said. “The first woman of color. I think we've made a major step forward in acceptance. I think she is totally qualified. I did watch the hearings off and on, pretty much every day. If I wasn't there to see the bulk of it, in the evenings after school I would catch up on the highlights. I was impressed with her answers. She was cool, calm and collected in light of some of the harsh questions that were asked of her on her personal views. She answered from a legal standpoint.”

Another of his classes is The African-American Experience, and at the end of the semester, Hansen and his students always focus on trailblazers.

“She definitely is one,” he said.

Members of the U.S. Senate on Thursday voted 53-47 to confirm Jackson, a 51-year-old appeals court judge with nine years of experience on the federal bench. The confirmation came mostly along party lines but with three Republican votes: Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney.

Jackson will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer.

Jackson’s arrival on the bench won’t upend the current 6-3 conservative balance. But in addition to the racial history, it will for the first time put four women on the court at one time.

Student Ashleigh Anderson, a senior, said it's “awesome” to see another woman on the Supreme Court.

“And to see how hard she's worked, too,” Ashleigh said. “To see all her accomplishments. She's very well-qualified.”

The new justice has worked her way up and served in so many capacities in the legal system, Ashleigh said, that her broad experience is exactly what one would hope to see in a justice in the highest court in the land.

“Representation is very important, I think,” said Brandon Kondritz, also a senior. “For African-American women in our country to be able to see someone who looks like them, who shares the same thoughts as they do, someone seeing that of someone in one of the highest levels of government, making decisions that will directly affect them, that's just really important, so I'm really happy she was confirmed.”

“This is why we vote,” said Jeana Pierson, a student at Millikin University. “So often I hear students complain about how their vote does not make a difference, but Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation as a Supreme Court justice is living, breathing proof that it does. For the first time in the history of United States, the Supreme Court of the United States does not have an all-white male majority and for the first time a black female sits on the Supreme Court. This monumental moment shows women and people of color of all ages that they deserve and belong in places where decisions are being made. That they are will not be silenced or oppressed. We are making and witnessing history here.”

Richland Community College history Professor Janilyn Kocher said the appointment is historic also because Justice Stephen Breyer has announced his retirement in June, but has not actually stepped down yet, so making and confirming an appointment now, before he retires, has not been done before.

The hearings were frustrating to watch, said Halle Kelly, a student at St. Teresa High School.

“She handled it really well, and she's definitely one of the most qualified,” Halle said. “I thought she was well spoken and really, with some of the harder questions, things she could have given her personal opinion on as a judge, she took away her personal opinion out of those things and said it wasn't part of her job.”

The hearings were difficult for Scott Lambert to watch, too. An associate professor of English and journalism at Millikin University, Lambert said that the process has become politicized and that's not good for the country.

But he's “thrilled” by Jackson's confirmation.

“I think it's a great moment in history when we select our first female, Black Supreme Court justice,” Lambert said. “I think she's definitely qualified. Her career speaks for itself.”

Sydney Sinks, one of Lambert's students at Millikin, also found the hearings frustrating.

“Her confirmation is proof that we're moving forward as a country, but the hearings made it obvious that we still have a long way to go in our treatment of (female people of color), especially Black women,” Sinks said. “Looking forward, I'm very curious about what this will mean for the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. Since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, my female friends and I have been really aware of how close we are to facing limits on women's healthcare and losing our access to safe abortion. Just knowing that Justice Jackson will be on the bench soon makes me breathe a little easier.”

