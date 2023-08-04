DECATUR — Having a birthday when you're thousands of miles from home could be an occasion to feel homesick.

But on Wednesday, when Hikari Deguchi turned 16, his host family threw him a surprise party.

“His (host) dad took him out to eat and when they came back, we were all there and jumped out and yelled 'surprise!'” said Jaci Osborne, Sister Cities chairwoman.

Hikari and five other teens – Yui Kusanagi, Daiki Ak'yama, Tatsuki Kordo, Miki Sato and Mikoto Shiga – from Tokorozawa, Japan, Decatur's sister city of 57 years, are in town to spend two weeks soaking up as much American culture as they can.

Decatur's Sister Cities program is the second oldest in Illinois, with the oldest being Bloomington-Normal's affiliation with Asahikawa, Japan, which began in 1960 with a letter from then-Mayor Robert McGraw of Bloomington to Mayor Yosokici Maeno of Asahikawa. In March 1962, the Sister Cities program officially began between those two cities with proclamations by their respective mayors.

“The food (in the United States) is different,” Hikari said. “You go to a restaurant and you order a burger and they bring you so many fries,” he added, holding his hands several inches apart to show the size of the portion.

In Japan, he said, portions are not nearly so big.

The students have visited Splash Cove, Millikin University, Chicago – an American city they'd all heard of and wanted to see – and the Abraham Lincoln sites in Springfield. On Thursday, they visited the Children's Museum of Illinois to teach children how to make origami, a skill that most Japanese children learn and practice, said Tatsuki Kordo, the elected spokesman for the group as he has the best command of English, though they all speak the language.

“When I was a children, I made origami every day,” he said. “Origami is most famous and is fun.”

The kids at the Children's Museum, and their parents, took to origami with enthusiasm and with the Japanese visitors' help, made cranes and swans out of small squares of paper.

This is the first group of Japanese students to visit Decatur since the pandemic began in 2020, said Maki Ostrander, a member of the Sister Cities board who is a native of Japan and helps interpret for the students. She has lived in Decatur for more than 30 years. A group of adults visited in November.

Decatur planned to send a group of students to Japan in 2020, Osborne said, but the pandemic put a stop to that.

“We had our tickets and we were all set,” she said.

Students apply to be part of the program and six are chosen to make the trip, both in Japan and in Decatur. This year, Ostrander said, Tokorozawa received the most inquiries ever from students who wanted to come to Decatur.

“Obviously, a lot of people were waiting for us to resume our programs,” Ostrander said. “We're so happy to be able to do this again after the pandemic.”

Any high school student who lives in the greater Decatur area can apply to be a student ambassador to travel to Tokorozawa, or to Decatur's German sister city of Seevetal, when it's Decatur's turn to visit them. It is not necessary to speak the language. The student ambassadors must pay their own travel expenses and obtain their own passports, but will live with a host family in the Sister City and living expenses during that stay will be provided by the host family. Travel expenses can be raised through individual or group fundraising activities.

