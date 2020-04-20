Sixth-grade LSA student wins online art competition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Ava Kierbs, a sixth-grader at Lutheran School Association, is the winner of Artsonia’s Artist of the Week contest.

The winners are chosen through voting held on Artsonia.com, which describes itself as the world’s largest collection of student art portfolios, exhibiting 75 million pieces of student art.

“Ava worked really hard on this artwork,” said Lisa Witt, Ava’s teacher.

Witt has taught art at the school for four years and submitted Ava's work to the site, which displays art from students in more than 100 countries. Teachers submit work and use the site as a crowdsource way to raise funds for their classrooms.

Families and friends can purchase keepsakes from the site, which gives 20 percent of the revenue back to the classroom teachers.

Ava received a $50 gift certificate and the school received $100 from Blick Art Materials.

“Our mission at Artsonia is to bring communities together to celebrate children's artistic expressions,” said Jim Meyers, CEO and co-founder of the company. “Artist of the week is a perfect way to get local schools, families and friends involved in the process of creating, recognizing and cherishing student art.”

