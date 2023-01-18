SkyWalker Outreach Services Inc. Leadership Academy launches

DECATUR – Lawrence Barbee spent 20 years in a street gang.

Barbee realized, he said, that it was a dead end and the only result was going to be “the graveyard or the penitentiary,” and he got out. Now a businessman, with a trucking company and a farm in Argenta that he shares with wife Warrenette, Barbee is one of the mentors working with young people in the SkyWalker Outreach Services Inc. Leadership Academy.

Meetings are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday weekly at SkyWalker International Sports Complex. Visit them on Facebook at SkyWalker Outreach Services Inc. or call (217) 520-4447.

Barbeee's looking forward to taking youngsters to visit his farm and to teaching them about agriculture once the weather is nicer.

“What we're basically trying to do is show them a different avenue,” Barbee said. “Everybody's not suited to go to college. Maybe that will help them learn how to feed themselves. To me, a kid needs to know more than one thing: if you know how to farm, and work in a factory or whatever. I adopted my grandboys because they were in the streets and stuff, and now they live on the farm with us. They feed the animals every morning before they go to school and when they get home from school, and they play basketball, and they mow grass. I'm teaching them how to drive a semi. We're hoping that they understand that life is not just about drugs and cars with fancy wheels and stuff that the streets is showing them. The streets will 'hire' you every day, but the benefits are no good.”

SkyWalker International Sport Complex offers a lot of programs, said owner Rodney Walker, but most cost something to participate, and there are kids who need positive adult guidance who can't afford the fees. He wanted to find a way to help those young people as well, as this leadership academy is supported by COVID relief funds, so the kids don't have to pay to participate. Now that SkyWalker Outreach Services Inc. is a non-profit, it can provide such programs.

“Now it gives us the access to reach out and touch those kids that really need programming and it doesn't have to come out of their pocket,” he said. “It's for those kids that can't afford to take advantage of some of the things we have to offer. Those life skills are very important for those kids. It's not just to be great athletes. There's more to it than that.”

The plan is to have some classroom time, where the youngsters learn leadership skills and spend time with mentors, and some active time learning athletic skills because young bodies need exercise, too, he said.

Barbee said his history as a gang member will help him reach the young people who are already in gangs or thinking about joining one, because he understands why they might find that attractive. He hopes to show them why they should stay away, and find productive ways to spend their time. One of the lessons he learned, he said, is to look for people who could teach him. He had a mentor who taught him mechanics, for example, when he was young, and while he doesn't enjoy mechanics, it's a useful skill and the more different skills a person has, the more employable and self-sufficient he can be.

Walker has found coaches, teachers and other caring adults to be part of the leadership academy, and even on the first day, the gym was busy with young people. He hopes even more will join as time goes on.

Rickey Dorsey, one of several young men in the boxing portion of the program, said boxing is not only a good outlet, but it's good training in general. It requires him to be focused and committed.

“It's a great program,” he said. “Rodney is one of the best athletes out of Decatur, so this is the best place to be.”