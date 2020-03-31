So your school is practicing remote learning. What does it mean?

The remote learning guidance is based on recommendations from a 63-member advisory group of teachers, students, paraprofessionals, related service personnel, principals, and district and regional superintendents. Each district is to interpret the guidance individually and come up with a plan that fits their district.

The emergency rules on remote learning days allow for e-learning or other kinds of remote learning days, which must be approved by the school's or district's superintendent or chief administrator.

A district’s remote learning plan must consider: student access to remote or online instruction; that activities reflect state learning standards when applicable; the means by which students confer with an educator as needed; the unique needs of students in special populations; and the transition from remote learning to on-site learning when remote days are no longer necessary.

Per the guidance, remote learning can be “real-time or flexibility timed,” and it “may or may not involve technology.”

“It cannot be assumed that every family or every student has access to the necessary devices and appropriate internet connection at their home. In many cases, students categorized as ‘at risk’ by schools are the ones without access to devices or reliable internet,” according to the guidance.