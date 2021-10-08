Social media posts about weapon at Decatur school are false: officials

DECATUR — Staff at Eisenhower High School performed bag and locker checks and screened incoming students with metal detecting wands on Friday in cooperation with Decatur Police Department.

Social media rumors about a weapon at the school were false, according to the school's Facebook page.

"These periodic safety checks and precautions are measures used to keep our students and staff safe and may continue throughout the school year," the post on Facebook said.

District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said the school was in a "hold in place" soft lockdown situation while the locker checks were performed early in the day and nothing was found during that search or during the bag and wand screenings as students arrived.

At the Sept 28 school board meeting, the board discussed possibly increasing security measures at Decatur high schools in response to parents' concerns expressed during public participation.

