 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Some Decatur school families receive moldy food
0 comments
alert top story

Some Decatur school families receive moldy food

{{featured_button_text}}
Moldy food
Provided photo

Watch now: Archive photos from the Herald & Review

DECATUR — Some families in the Decatur school district received moldy food during the first home deliveries of breakfasts and lunches this week.

Photos on social media posts show the mold, and Denise Swarthout, spokeswoman for the district, said measures are underway to correct the problem.

"DPS is aware of some issues with items provided by a food vendor that were included in this first week of meal delivery," Swarthout said. "We’re working to gather contact info from families who received the items in question and offer replacement product. We are also pulling all of the products in question from future deliveries this week."

The schools' food service company, Aramark, began delivering five breakfasts and lunches to each student on Wednesday. Each registered student will receive a week's worth of meals, delivered to the students' homes, on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. 

District Aramark Food Services Director Scot Gregory did not immediately respond to an email for comment sent Thursday afternoon. 

The district is having remote classes because of the COVID pandemic. 

In contrast to the spring "grab and go" meals, the National School Lunch Program has reinstated the guidelines that call for meals to be given directly to students, rather than allowing pick-up of meals at a central location as was allowed during the first emergency orders in the spring. 

Swarthout said at least "one parent reach out to say they are throwing away the entire meal delivery because of what they saw on social media."

Said Swarthout: "We would encourage all parents to carefully inspect the items that were delivered and to let their student’s school know of any issues as we work to improve the process of delivering thousands of quality meals to students each week."

🏈 Recognize anyone? 35 high school football photos from the Herald & Review archives

🏈 Recognize anyone? 35 high school football photos from the Herald & Review archives

1 of 35

 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Patrick Catholic School holds their first day of school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News