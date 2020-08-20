Some Decatur school families receive moldy food

The district is having remote classes because of the COVID pandemic.

In contrast to the spring "grab and go" meals, the National School Lunch Program has reinstated the guidelines that call for meals to be given directly to students, rather than allowing pick-up of meals at a central location as was allowed during the first emergency orders in the spring.

Swarthout said at least "one parent reach out to say they are throwing away the entire meal delivery because of what they saw on social media."

Said Swarthout: "We would encourage all parents to carefully inspect the items that were delivered and to let their student’s school know of any issues as we work to improve the process of delivering thousands of quality meals to students each week."

