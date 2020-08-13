Some Illinois schools have reversed reopening plans. Here are the Macon County ones heading back to class.

Two positive COVID cases also entered district facilities last week during new student registration, she said. No district employees have tested positive, Warner said.

Warner said if there are any additional positive results "we would not effectively be able to educate our students or run our buildings."

She said district staff also consulted with the Macon County Health Department about a recent spike in cases in the region. County health officials reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing to 707 the total number of people who have had it since the pandemic started.

Warner said school district staff and board members also met over the weekend and this week.

"Please know this was an extremely difficult decision and we know that many people will be unhappy with this news," Warner said.

The district in late July announced plans to return to school buildings, with parents given the option for remote learning. The first day of remote learning is Monday, Aug. 24.