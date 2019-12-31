Some parents upset by separation agreement with Cerro Gordo coach, teacher

CERRO GORDO — Some parents on Tuesday said they were upset about a decision by the Cerro Gordo Board of Education to approve a separation agreement with teacher and coach Dawn Mann.
Mann, who worked for the district for more than 16 years, coached volleyball and taught math and science at the junior high. Superintendent Brett Robinson said he could not legally comment on any details regarding the agreement, which is effective Wednesday.
The Herald & Review has filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking the agreement.
School board president Tony Piraino said the agreement, which is a public document, includes a letter of resignation from Mann. The board approved a severance package and she received a letter of recommendation from Robinson, Piraino said.
Piraino made a statement to Mann after the agreement was approved in which he thanked her for her service to the district.
Mann declined to comment on Tuesday because she was spending time with family for the holiday, but said she planned to release a statement on social media later in the week.
The administration is working on posting the openings for coach and teacher jobs.
More than 170 people had joined a Facebook group created to support Mann, and a number of parents attended Monday's special board meeting. Several parents and a former student contacted the Herald & Review with positive comments about Mann's coaching and teaching.
“Dawn has always made the kids be better students before they were athletes,” said Jenny McCarty, who helped start the page. Her eighth-grade daughter has played volleyball since third grade through the youth league that McCarty said Mann started for kids too young to play on the school teams. “Grades are important and she was willing to be available, tutoring them in anything they needed help in.”
A few of those who spoke to the Herald & Review acknowledged that other parents had complained for years about Mann's coaching style, which they described as tough. They blamed the district for not addressing those concerns in a timely manner.
“I don't know the ins and outs of those complaints. But I feel like the superintendent and school board have ignored or brushed the complaints under a rug until now,” said Jami Smith, whose daughter is also an eighth-grade volleyball player who "loves" Mann.
Other comments on the Facebook page and several people who contacted the Herald & Review took the opposite tack, saying Mann was too tough and bullied the students on her teams and in her classes.
