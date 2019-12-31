Some parents upset by separation agreement with Cerro Gordo coach, teacher

“Dawn has always made the kids be better students before they were athletes,” said Jenny McCarty, who helped start the page. Her eighth-grade daughter has played volleyball since third grade through the youth league that McCarty said Mann started for kids too young to play on the school teams. “Grades are important and she was willing to be available, tutoring them in anything they needed help in.”

A few of those who spoke to the Herald & Review acknowledged that other parents had complained for years about Mann's coaching style, which they described as tough. They blamed the district for not addressing those concerns in a timely manner.

“I don't know the ins and outs of those complaints. But I feel like the superintendent and school board have ignored or brushed the complaints under a rug until now,” said Jami Smith, whose daughter is also an eighth-grade volleyball player who "loves" Mann.

Other comments on the Facebook page and several people who contacted the Herald & Review took the opposite tack, saying Mann was too tough and bullied the students on her teams and in her classes.

