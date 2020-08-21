South Shores receives Tate & Lyle grant for STEAM focus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A grant from a local company will help foster the new STEAM focus at South Shores School.

STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) education aims to spark an interest and love of the arts and sciences. According to the U.S. Department of Education, the number of STEAM jobs in the United States grew by 14 percent from 2010 to 2020.

Under the guidance of new principal Matt Fraas, teachers are creating lesson plans and activities to engage students in multiple STEAM disciplines at the same time.

“We want our kids to face situations where they have to problem solve together, where they are working collaboratively and figuring out how to come up with innovative solutions,”Fraas said.

South Shores recently received a $17,000 grant from Tate & Lyle and The Community Foundation of Macon County to purchase maker space carts for each grade level. A maker space provides access to equipment and guidance in a flexible format that responds to the interests and skill-levels of users collaborating on self-directed projects.

The grant was endowed for Pat Mohan, retired Tate & Lyle president, who was a longtime Decatur resident and interested in supporting education.

The maker space carts will be ready and waiting for students once they’re able to return to in-person learning at South Shores.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.